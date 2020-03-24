slim-thug-tests-positive-for-coronavirus:-‘it’s-real-out-here’

Slim Thug announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus despite taking all the precautions such as wearing masks and staying inside.

The “Still Tippin’” rapper uploaded a video to Instagram to share his diagnosis.

“Check this out. No games being played. The other day I got tested for the coronavirus, and it came back positive,” Thug said.

“As careful as I been self-quarantined and staying home — I might have went and got something to eat, stayed in my truck, mask, gloves, everything on — my test came back positive.”

He pled with his fans to take the COVID-19 disease seriously. It’s a pandemic that has reportedly infected 382,057 people worldwide.

“Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Stay home, self-quarantine, and do not come outside for however long they’re saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out,” he warned.

Some of his symptoms have included fever and cough. However, he is now on the mend.

“I’m good. I don’t have no problems right now. The other day I had a slight fever and a cough. I feel better now. I don’t got no fever. I feel like I’m good, but y’all better take it serious. It’s real out here,” he said.

Thug is just the latest celebrity to reveal that contracting COVID-19. Kevin Durant, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre are just a few of the high profile individuals who have become ill. US Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Americans during a Monday appearance on Today Show that things are about to get much worse for everyone.

Adams stressed the importance of social distancing.

“Stay at home, don’t take unnecessary travel, avoid groups of larger than 10. That includes teleworking. There are parts of the country that are doing it. But these mitigation measures work preventively,” he said.

“They work best the earlier you do them and people are still reacting and waiting to see the spread before they get serious.”