slices-of-time-at-now-gallery:-building-transformed-into-riot-of-colour-in-new-exhibition

Slices of Time at NOW Gallery: Building transformed into riot of colour in new exhibition

News
John koli0

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

A Greenwich gallery has been transformed into a riot of colour by a new art show.

Tokyo based French designer Emmanuelle Moureaux has filled the building with hundreds of pieces of coloured paper.

Jemima Burrill, curator at NOW Gallery on the Greenwich peninsula, said visitors would be seduced by the show.

She said: “This exhibition will include everyone, giving them the opportunity to have a moment to enjoy colour and form in all its simplicity and complexity.”

The show opens on February and runs until April 19, nowgallery.co.uk

February’s best exhibitions

Related Posts

googling-jurors-who-put-murder-trial-at-risk-are-spared-jail-terms

Googling jurors who put murder trial at risk are spared jail terms

John koli
fda-approves-first-peanut-allergy-treatment-for-children

FDA approves first peanut allergy treatment for children

mariya smith
the-best-homeware-bargains-to-be-found-in-the-new-year-sales

The best homeware bargains to be found in the New Year sales

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *