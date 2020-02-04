slices-of-time-at-now-gallery:-building-transformed-into-riot-of-colour-in-new-exhibition

Going Out in London Discover

A Greenwich gallery has been transformed into a riot of colour by a new art show.

Tokyo based French designer Emmanuelle Moureaux has filled the building with hundreds of pieces of coloured paper.

Jemima Burrill, curator at NOW Gallery on the Greenwich peninsula, said visitors would be seduced by the show.

She said: “This exhibition will include everyone, giving them the opportunity to have a moment to enjoy colour and form in all its simplicity and complexity.”

The show opens on February and runs until April 19, nowgallery.co.uk

