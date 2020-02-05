Sleet and snow hit parts of St. Louis region, causing numerous closures

Dylan Shea, an employee with John Littrell Irrigation, salts and scrapes the sidewalks along a strip of shops on Maryland Avenue in Clayton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A wintry mix has been falling most of the day. Photo by Hillary Levin hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Joseph Shea, an employee with John Littrell Irrigation, salts the walks along a strip of shops on Maryland Avenue in Clayton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A wintry mix has been falling most of the day. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Joseph Shea, an employee with John Littrell Irrigation, salts the walks along a strip of shops on Maryland Avenue in Clayton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A wintry mix has been falling most of the day. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Dylan Shea, an employee with John Littrell Irrigation, salts and scrapes the sidewalks along a strip of shops on Maryland Avenue in Clayton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A wintry mix has been falling most of the day. Photo by Hillary Levin hlevin@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area saw another wintry mix of sleet and snow Wednesday, with the latest round prompting businesses, government buildings and schools throughout the region to close.

The National Weather Service posted this graphic on its Facebook page after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Sleet and snow hit the metro area shortly before noon Wednesday with the most snow accumulation west and northwest of St. Louis, National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Byrd said. While parts of St. Louis city saw no snow on the ground, Troy, Missouri, about an hour to the northwest, saw 2.5 inches and Jerseyville, an hour north in Illinois, saw 3 inches by the afternoon, Byrd said. There were about 15 to 20 weather-related auto accidents on slushy roads in the metro area between 1 and 3 p.m., but streets were in better shape before the evening rush hour, Missouri Department of Transportation engineer Bob Becker said. Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol in the St. Louis region also responded to a few reports of vehicles sliding off roads, but there was not a significant increase in crashes through the region, Cpl. Juston Wheetley said. Light snow was expected to continue through Wednesday evening. The weather service cancelled its winter storm warning Wednesday afternoon, but a winter weather advisory remained in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, there were about 70 flight delays and cancellations by the afternoon, but the conditions at the airport were fine with no snow on the ground, airport spokesman Jeff Lea said Wednesday afternoon. Many of the cancellations were preemptive or related to weather in other cities.In Central Missouri, the storm contributed to a dramatic multi-vehicle pileup that included several semi-trucks that temporarily shut down westbound lanes on an Interstate 70 bridge near Columbia. At least one person was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

