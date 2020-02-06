Sleet and snow hit parts of St. Louis, light snow expected Wednesday evening

Dylan Shea, an employee with John Littrell Irrigation, salts and scrapes the sidewalks along a strip of shops on Maryland Avenue in Clayton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A wintry mix has been falling most of the day. Photo by Hillary Levin hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Joseph Shea, an employee with John Littrell Irrigation, salts the walks along a strip of shops on Maryland Avenue in Clayton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A wintry mix has been falling most of the day. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area saw a ‘wintry mix’ of sleet and snow yet again Wednesday, prompting businesses, government buildings and schools throughout the region to close.

The National Weather Service posted this graphic on its Facebook page after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Sleet and snow hit the region around noon Wednesday with the most snow accumulation in the west and northwestern parts of the metro area, said National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Byrd. While parts of St. Louis city saw no snow on the ground Wednesday afternoon, Troy, Mo., about an hour to the northwest, saw 2.5 inches and Jerseryville, an hour north in Illinois, saw 3 inches by the afternoon, Byrd said. Light snow was expected to continue through Wednesday evening.A winter weather advisory will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. The weather service is encouraging anyone who has to travel to be cautious, travel with a full tank of gas and carry a winter storm kit equipped with a shovel, flashlight, blankets, warm clothing, and food and water.Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol in the St. Louis region responded to a few reports of vehicles sliding off roads Wednesday, but there was not a significant increase in crashes through the region, said Cpl. Juston Wheetley. At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, there were about 70 delays and cancellations by the afternoon, but the conditions at the airport remained good with no snow on the ground, airport spokesman Jeff Lea said Wednesday afternoon. Many of the cancellations were preemptive or related to weather in other cities.In Central Missouri, the storm contributed to a dramatic multi-vehicle pileup including several semi-trucks Wednesday that temporarily shut down westbound lanes on an Interstate 70 bridge near Columbia. At least one person was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

