sleep-next-to-elephants-and-watch-the-night-sky-in-these-bubble-pods-in-thailand

You can now sleep in these amazing bubble pods in Thailand and you might even catch a glimpse of some elephants.

The Anantara Golden Triangle Camp & Resort in Chiang Rai opened the unique accommodation in Northern Thailand’s jungle last month.

You can sleep under the stars and lie back in bed while the animals from the elephant camp, scientific research and conservation programme wander nearby.

It sounds totally dreamy.

The resort overlooks the Mekong and Ruak rivers and as it sits high up on the border, you can see into Laos and Myanmar.

Each bubble has air-conditioning to keep you cool in the Thai humidity, a bedroom with a king-size bed, a living area and a shower and toilet.

The bathroom is covered for a little more privacy but you’ll be able to watch the stars in bed through the transparent bubble, which is made from polyester fibre.

You’ll also get a fluffy bathroom, slippers, a hair dryer and vanity mirror to make sure your stay is comfortable.

You won’t be hungry or thirsty either – there is a dinner basket, a mini bar, a 24-hour in-room dining service and tea and coffee facilities.

Of course, the unique experience does come at price. A stay starts at 17,700 Thai Baht (£443) per night for two people.

If you fancy it, you can enquire about a stay on the Anantara website.

MORE: Virgin rainforest, diving with bull sharks and kayaking through mangroves: Exploring Fiji’s adventure triangle

MORE: Boats, buses and bites: Why every traveller to Peru should choose ‘slow travel’