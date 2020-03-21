slater’s-tactical-warning-for-nrl’s-fullbacks

The greatest fullback of the modern era Billy Slater has identified an emerging “trend in the game” that has proven the undoing of some of the league’s strongest players.

Having dominated the position over a decorated 15-year career, Slater believes today’s fullbacks are coming unstuck when they opt to defend with, instead of behind the line when deep in their own territory.

The positional tendency to shift up with the line leaves a gaping hole that a growing proportion of master kickers are beginning to exploit.

The Roosters found themselves victim to the exact scenario in Round 1 when James Tedesco was caught high in the defensive line allowing the Panthers’ Jarome Luai to punch a lovely grubber into the try-line which Brent Naden grounded.

NRL Highlights: Panthers v Roosters

And Slater warned if it could happen to arguably the game’s greatest player, than it could happen to anyone.

“We see these days a lot of the fullbacks defend in the defensive line when they’re defending their try line,” Slater told Wide World of Sports’ Billy’s Breakdown.

“It makes it harder for the opposition to score a try, but if you’re willing to kick the ball there’s an advantage – no one at home.

“Fullbacks that are doing other people’s jobs on the last tackle when they’re suppose to be in position, some players are starting to take advantage of it.

James Tedesco of the Roosters is widely considered the best player currently in rugby league. (Getty) (Getty)

“It hadn’t happened all that much in 2019, but in 2020 you’re seeing a few players take advantage of this trend in the game. Defences are becoming incredibly tough to break and it’s a great opportunity(for playmakers).

“Everyone wants to defend like James Tedesco, and if James Tedesco is getting taken advantage of, they all will.”

Slater believed the best counter for fullbacks was switching up their positioning when defending their line to keep opposing playmakers guessing.

“Break up the pattern so they can’t set up the play,” he said. “If you can break up your structure, sometimes jump in the line when it’s their money play, and sometimes stay back as a fullback.

Latrell Mitchell has struggled since shifting to fullback. (Getty) (Getty)

“But if you do it all the time and there’s a pattern to it, teams will start working you out.

“Definitely on the last tackle you need t come out of the line and be a fullback.

“It’s nearly a game of chess out there. As a fullback you’re trying to understand what the opposition are trying to do and how they’re trying to attack.”