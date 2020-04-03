slater-reveals-crash-to-reality-after-iconic-try

It is one of the greatest tries in State of Origin history, and Billy Slater has revealed how his iconic 2004 solo try was created by being in the wrong position as a frustrated fullback wearing a winger’s jersey.

Back in his debut series, the Maroons were a far cry from the Origin powerhouse they would eventually become, having lost the previous year’s series’ to Brad Fittler’s dominant Blues.

After Shaun Timmins’ field-goal had given the Blues a 9-8 win in the series opener, the Maroons were trailing with less than 20 minutes remaining of Game Two when Slater pounced on an expertly-placed grubber kick from Darren Lockyer.

The rest, as they say, is history.

“To be honest, I didn’t think about my footy a whole heap back then. I just did what I thought was right and just reacted to things,” Slater told Wide World of Sports’ The Dynasty.

Billy Slater remembered that he was out of position playing on the wing when he scored the try (Getty)

“I was actually playing on the wing and I was out of position. We were coming out of our own half and I was just in the middle of the field because I just wanted to be around the football.

“I saw an opportunity and I just lent for a kick and Locky was reading what I was thinking and everything else was a reaction.”

Slater’s life changed forever after that try, with the champion fullback admitting that he had received a “ticker tape parade” in his home town of Innisfail in the weeks following. Meanwhile, the player who put on the perfect assist, Lockyer, was the forgotten man of the iconic moment.

“One of my memories is that I didn’t get a ticker tape parade after this,” Lockyer told The Dynasty, to laughs from Slater and Johnathan Thurston.

“We didn’t go around in the back of a convertible.”

Darren Lockyer had the best seat in the house to watch Slater’s heroics after his grubber kick (fairfax)

Lockyer had the best seat in the house as Slater chipped the ball over Blues fullback Anthony Minichiello to put the Maroons ahead, and he recalled the roar as the then 20-year-old broke through into open space.

“It’s one of those tries that will always be replayed in the history of Origin and it was phenomenal to see it from where I stood,” Lockyer said.

“I just flicked a little kick there and Billy was onside by a good two metres and I just watched from behind.

“The roar of the crowd from when he first got the footing and (the) cheer, it was just magic.

“It was absolute magic and to see him score and hear the Suncorp Stadium roar like they did, it was one of those special moments.”

While the Maroons would ultimately succumb to the Blues in both that 2004 series and the following year, Slater said his iconic try changed things for him.

By the time Slater made it back into the Maroons side, Queensland was a fully-fledged Origin dynasty (Getty)

“It just accelerated things. It was ridiculous on and off the field,” he said.

“Obviously after that try things just went crazy for myself.

“We had the bye that week (and) I went back home to Innisfail and there was a ticker tape parade and all this sort of stuff. I had my 21st two days later and I was just riding this wave of Queensland support.

“I did understand how much it meant to Queensland’s public, but to be the one that was in the centre of that attention was quite crazy.”

However, while many associate the chip and chase try as the beginning of Slater’s ascension into superstardom, the journey to becoming one of the league’s best players wasn’t linear for the Storm star.

Slater fell victim to Andrew Johns’ masterclass in the 2005 State of Origin series (Getty)

After his heroics of 2004, Slater was collateral damage from the Andrew Johns masterclass in Game Two of 2005, and it would be two long years before he returned to the Origin arena.

“Game Three 2005, it was a really disappointing moment for Queensland and the Queensland team,” Slater recalls.

“I unfortunately got left out of that game, so I played the first two games in that series and that was a really disappointing time for me individually.

“Obviously things accelerated really quick, I think I played a year and a half of first grade and then I cracked Origin in 2004 and then I played five games for Queensland and then I got dropped.

“I went through a bit of a tough time after that, in 2006 I was suspended and 2007 I was injured so I missed the next two seasons of Origin.

“I had to bide my time and I had to work really hard to get back in that arena but such a tough period for Queensland to get through.”