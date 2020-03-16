Slater confident players want to continue playing

NRL legend Billy Slater believes players will do everything they can to continue taking to the field as the game tackles the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The NRL announced last week that round two of the home and away season will be a lockout for fans as rugby league continues to keep the show going.

But as the league grapples with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, speculation has been made as to whether or not players might be forced to take a pay cut given the financial implications the outbreak has had on the game.

However, Slater believes players would rather do everything they can to play given they have their own families to look after.

Billy Slater, Daly Cherry-Evans (Getty)

“If [the players] know, well they would know, that their payments can be reduced, if not ceased, if the NRL season has to come to a halt or be reduced, I’m sure they’ll do everything to play as long as it’s in a safe environment.”

“At the end of the day, health and safety of our players and their families is paramount, the fans also.

“At the end of the day, if the money’s not coming in, players don’t get paid. They will have that in the back of their minds.”

The current coronavirus outbreak has affected major sporting league’s around the world.

Rudy Gobert (Getty)

In the NBA, Utah Jazz star’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell contracted the virus.

Slater thinks the same will happen to the NRL, declaring it’s about managing the outbreak and ensuring there’s a safe environment for the game to keep going on.

“I think it’s inevitable someone’s going to get it at some stage. It’s just about managing it and playing for as long as we can in a safe environment and dealing with the situation as it comes.”

Earlier today, ARLC chief Peter V’Landys revealed the NRL has the capacity to suspend the league for up to a month in the event a player or official contracts coronavirus.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys on Sunday. (Getty)

“We can suspend the season for 2-4 weeks, we can make it up later in the year,” V’Landys exclusively told Nine. “But we don’t want to pull that lever until it’s absolutely necessary.

“So, if a player does test positive, or an official, then we’ve got that weapon in our armoury to suspend the season.

“We’ll be acting with the best advice. We’re getting a bio-security expert, a pandemic expert, we’re meeting the chief medical officer tomorrow. We’re going to be measured, we’re going to take our time. This is a fluid situation, it’s changing by the hour.

“This week we’re not going to take any commercial flights. We’ve charted jets to take players to the games. We’re not allowing them to stay at hotels, they will be coming back on the jet. We’re taking every precaution possible. The safety and health of our players is paramount and we’re not going to put them under any risk.

“There’s very minimal risk from our players at the moment if they minimise social contact. If they stay in their homes isolated and not go out too much, they’re not at risk.

“That’s what we’re going to have to educate our payers on, is to minimise social interaction and hygiene is very important. The bio-security experts are telling us it’s all about hygiene, it’s all about the touch point.”