Slanting News Today, March 15, 2020: Coronavirus was Predicted by This Man 7 Years Ago On Twitter! Baffled Netizens Ask ‘Did You Hack Twitter?’

The reemerged tweet was composed by a Twitter account named Marco with the username @Marco_Acortes foreseeing the novel coronavirus flare-up seven years back.

Source: Twitter/@Marco_Acortes

New Delhi: As coronavirus keeps on causing the world to remain alert, an old tweet from 2013 that anticipated the infection episode, has left netizens befuddled and perplexed. In the wake of the episode, the seven-year-old tweet has reappeared on Twitter and is becoming a web sensation.

The reemerged tweet was composed by a Twitter account named Marco with the username @Marco_Acortes foreseeing the novel coronavirus episode on June 3, 2013. The tweet read, “Coronavirus… .its coming”.

Corona virus….its coming — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

As the tweet turned into a web sensation, netizens could barely handle it and guarantee that the client had hacked Twitter to change the date. A client stated, “You hacked twitter to change the date right?”

very sick and very twisted pic.twitter.com/eJ0dyKSiFf — ༻𝖉𝖆𝖏༺ (@fendifaxs) March 12, 2020

Why is there always a prophet tweet somewhere when something horrible happen pic.twitter.com/DDCajVrN4a — LIL NEEZY (@itscarneezy) March 12, 2020

A client commented, “Everyone kidding in the remarks when I’m truly here with chills thinking about how somebody would tweet this 7 years back.” while another expressed, “I mean… who might tune in to u in the event that we realized it was going to take 7 years… goodness pause.”

The tweet has amassed 66,000 retweets and 118.9 K likes, up until this point, with remarks and images pouring in.

In a comparable stunning forecast, a spine chiller novel ‘The Eyes of Darkness’, composed by Dean Koontz in 1981, likewise referenced an infection named Wuhan-400. Right now, it discusses an infection that was made by the Chinese military lab situated in Wuhan, as a piece of its organic program.

Another book composed by an American writer named Sylvia Browne peruses, “In around 2020, a serious pneumonia-like disease will spread all through the globe, assaulting the lungs and the bronchial cylinders and opposing every single known treatment”.

Simply minor occurrences?