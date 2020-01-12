slack-cto-cal-henderson:-‘uk-tech-would-be-more-successful-if-not-for-its-cynicism-towards-trying-new-things’

Homegrown Tech Talent is a series that celebrates the British entrepreneurs and business leaders taking tech global – here, Slack chief technology officer Cal Henderson….
Apart from his beard, Cal Henderson does not remotely resemble Sir Richard Branson. Now 38-years-old, as chief technology officer of workplace messaging firm Slack, he walks to work across San Francisco every day while listening to audiobooks at double speed, helping to run a fast-growing tech darling whose executives would not be caught dead in a Union Kack two-piece suit.
Yet when Henderson was growing up in Bedfordshire in the Eighties and Nineties, Branson was the only model he had for what an entrepreneur might look like – a “weird” figure that few hoped to emulate. For Henderson, that is a symptom of how Britain’s pervasive “default cynicism” towards innovation is holding it back. “If I had started a tech company in the UK, my friends and family would have said: why don’t you get a real job?” Henderson says at Slack’s elegantly appointed downtown headquarters.
“And then, when it inevitably failed, the reaction would have been: well of course it failed – now you can get a real job. But If you do the same thing in San Francisco, the reaction to your company failing is: what did you learn from it and what are you going to do next?”
For Silicon Valley, that attitude has created an environment where budding founders have generations of successful entrepreneurs to advise and encourage them. “That lack of cynicism around failure – that relentless optimism – is the thing that sets the Bay Area apart from the rest of the world, and especially the UK,” says Henderson. “Most-start-ups and most companies fail, so if you’re only willing to try once, you’re unlikely to succeed.”
Admittedly, Henderson has not lived in Britain for more than 15 years, and he is heartened by the rise of home-grown tech unicorns such as Monzo bank and takeaway firm Deliveroo. Nevertheless, he believes that our culture is still dragging our economy down.
“There would definitely be opportunities for the [UK] tech industry to be more successful if there wasn’t such a cynicism towards trying new things,” he says, adding that Brits are too quick to see a bankrupt start-up as a blot on the founder’s CV, instead of an admirable battle scar.
Henderson’s own career is a case in point. A product of the irreverent early web, he cut his coding teeth on joke websites and useful online widgets, and has been posting about Lego, World of Warcraft and programming tricks on the same personal blog for 19 years running.
His first successful company, the seminal photo-sharing website Flickr – founded in Vancouver, Canada – grew out of a failed video game. Slack was the by-product of a second failed video game. He is still a keen gamer, two young sons permitting. A few days before meeting the Telegraph, he joined a charity Dungeons and Dragons session to raise money for the US Democrats’ election campaign (playing a half-elf sorcerer).
For many users, Slack itself has a video game’s addictive qualities. It has thrived by reducing the effort necessary to message one’s colleagues, but that also creates new risks of distraction and error. Some critics have accused it of contributing to office misbehaviour and bad working conditions by blurring the lines between work and free time – between the professional and the intimate.
One chief executive, head of a boutique New York luggage start-up, recently resigned over allegations that she had wielded Slack to create an abusive culture, disciplining workers for less-than-flattering messages about the company under the veil of “transparency” – a word that appears repeatedly in Slack’s own publicity material.
Henderson found that “distressing” to read, but does not believe it discredits his software. “Slack is a tool that can magnify your work culture,” he says. “I don’t think there’s any model of communication that can stop those kinds of interactions.
“Ultimately, the net effect of transparency is positive for nearly all organisations.”
He rebuffs the idea that Slack is incentivised to create a round-the-clock work culture where employees have no downtime. Henderson says the firm aims for regular use, not constant use, and has extensive measures to protect work-life balance. Most of all, he argues that Slack is not actually making the workplace more informal, but instead responding to a broader cultural shift.
As millennials and younger make up a good portion of the relationship… people [want] to identify more with their work – to be more themselves at work,” he says.
Besides, he believes that work is better with a little frivolity. “The idea that play is antithetical to work is just not true,” he says. “It comes from a Fifties’ view of the workplace where people are all serious all the time. Being able to bring your whole self to work creates better products, better relationships and better places to work.”
More than 12 million daily users appear to agree. Slack is now worth about $13bn (£9.9bn), after an unusual public float last June in which the company’s shares simply became available to anyone without the theatrics and horse-trading of a traditional market debut. Those shares are now 11pc below their original price, but have trended mildly upwards in the past few months after better than expected results. Henderson is sanguine about the change.
“Our valuation is now at the whims of the public market, and that’s weird because it goes up and down for no particular reason,” he says, with puzzled amusement. “But it hasn’t hugely changed the way we think about the company.”
The direct listing also lets employees cash in their shares immediately, rather than having them frozen for six months after the float, as is normal when a company goes public – though Henderson demurs from the suggestion that every business should follow suit.
Today, Slack’s biggest roadblock is Microsoft: that behemoth of enterprise software whose competing product, Teams, reported almost twice as many daily users in November.
Henderson isn’t worried. He agrees with his co-founder Stewart Butterfield that Microsoft regards Slack as an “existential threat”, dismissing his rival’s numbers as froth resulting from its efforts to force users off old Microsoft products and into the new one. “On the one hand, [Microsoft is] depending on the day, the world’s largest company,” Henderson says. “Obviously they have incredibly reach and a huge customer base, so that’s a thing to be wary of.
“On the other hand, it’s hugely validating that they think this is a very important space.” His voice grows mischievous. “It’s an exciting time to be alive.”
Perhaps optimism is another trait the tech entrepreneur and Branson have in common.