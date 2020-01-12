slack-cto-cal-henderson:-‘uk-tech-would-be-more-successful-if-not-for-its-cynicism-towards-trying-new-things’

Homegrown Tech Talent is a series that celebrates the British entrepreneurs and business leaders taking tech global – here, Slack chief technology officer Cal Henderson….

Apart from his beard, Cal Henderson does not remotely resemble Sir Richard Branson. Now 38-years-old, as chief technology officer of workplace messaging firm Slack, he walks to work across San Francisco every day while listening to audiobooks at double speed, helping to run a fast-growing tech darling whose executives would not be caught dead in a Union Kack two-piece suit.

Yet when Henderson was growing up in Bedfordshire in the Eighties and Nineties, Branson was the only model he had for what an entrepreneur might look like – a “weird” figure that few hoped to emulate. For Henderson, that is a symptom of how Britain’s pervasive “default cynicism” towards innovation is holding it back. “If I had started a tech company in the UK, my friends and family would have said: why don’t you get a real job?” Henderson says at Slack’s elegantly appointed downtown headquarters.

“And then, when it inevitably failed, the reaction would have been: well of course it failed – now you can get a real job. But If you do the same thing in San Francisco, the reaction to your company failing is: what did you learn from it and what are you going to do next?”

For Silicon Valley, that attitude has created an environment where budding founders have generations of successful entrepreneurs to advise and encourage them. “That lack of cynicism around failure – that relentless optimism – is the thing that sets the Bay Area apart from the rest of the world, and especially the UK,” says Henderson. “Most-start-ups and most companies fail, so if you’re only willing to try once, you’re unlikely to succeed.”