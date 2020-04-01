🔥Skyscanner launches travel-inspired Spotify playlists for a much-needed dose of escapism🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Songs have a way of transporting us back to specific moments in time. Whenever I hear any of the songs from George Ezra’s debut album, ‘Wanted on Voyage’ I think of my month-long solo interrail journey through Europe in summer 2016, zooming through the Slovenian countryside, winding through Croatia and into Hungary.

While physical travel is completely out of the question at the moment, looking back at pictures of fond travel memories has become a favoured pasttime.

To assist with transporting us to a different time and place, from the comfort of our sofa, Skyscanner has created a number of vacay-inspired playlists on Spotify to listen to.

These playlists will be released on a weekly basis, and the first seven are currently available on Skyscanner’s Spotify profile – with names like ‘front room festival’, ‘sonic landscapes’, ‘Brazillian breeze’ and ‘travel folk’.

Hayley Shearer, Senior Manager, Global Consumer Communications & PR at Skyscanner says: “It goes without saying that music is often our biggest means of escape. Our favourite tracks have the power to elevate us, comfort us, and transport us somewhere else entirely. One song can define a whole holiday and take you straight back to it even years afterwards.

“We’ve been busy creating Spotify playlists that capture some of our travel memories and define our favourite destinations. From the front row at festivals to the dance floors of Detroit and the nightclubs of Nigeria, we will help you explore the world, without leaving your living room.”

The playlists are part of a number of initiatives launched by the site, including a social campaign using the tag #WeWill to encourage people to dream about the places they want to travel to next.