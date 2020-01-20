sky:-how-to-make-customer-services-listen-to-your-complaint

It can be hard to get your complaint heard, and even harder to get it resolved. Below, we explain everything you need to know to effectively complain to Sky, including the relevant addresses, social media pages and chief executive details.

History

In 2014, Telegraph Money’s mailbag was inundated with complaints by readers who said Sky made it difficult for customers to leave at the end of a contract.

Readers said they encountered difficulty in cancelling in writing or by email, despite Sky’s terms and conditions suggesting this is allowed.

The television, phone and internet provider quickly cleaned up its act when the communications regulator Ofcom said it was considering launching an investigation into whether Sky breached its obligations to ensure that contract termination procedures do not act as a disincentive for customers to change provider.

These days Sky boasts receiving the fewest complaints of any telecoms company for broadband services and it is the second-least complained about provider for landline services.

According to the latests Ofcom data, in the second quarter of 2019, Sky received just five complaints per 100,000 customers for broadband, compared to 12 at rival BT, and five complaints per 100,000 customers about landline.

Nonetheless, there are still customers with grievances about Sky, so we’ve listed everything you need to know below to get your complaint heard and resolved.