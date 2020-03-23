skepta,-chip-&-young-adz-are-dropping-a-joint-album-this-week

Skepta, Chip, and D-Block Europe’s Young Adz have announced a new joint album, titled Insomnia. The collab album, which includes 11 tracks, will be out this Friday.

To tease the newly-announced project, Adz dropped the official album trailer on Twitter. Sharing a snippet of all three in the studio, he asked fans: “What do you call it when a triple OG @Skepta, a double OG @OfficialChip, and a Young OG make an album?” Watch below.

Skepta also took to social media to tease Insomnia, unveiling the official cover — a picture of a chandelier featuring a spooky shadow. The joint album will be dropping on March 27 at midnight, and can already be pre-ordered here. Take a look at the cover art below.

