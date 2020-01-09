skeltons-win-appeal-victory-over-new-year’s-day-demotion-of-protektorat

It was “as you were” for the first race of the year at Cheltenham after Dan and Harry Skelton successfully appealed against the demotion of Protektorat in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle on New Year’s Day.
In front of an independent appeal panel, the brothers, trainer and jockey respectively of the first-past-the-post Protektorat, argued that Imperial Alcazar, who was beaten by a head and subsequently given the race in the stewards’ room, had not lost momentum when their horse had crossed it after the last.
Given how competitive it can be at the Festival, surprisingly it was the first time a winner at Cheltenham had been demoted for interference for more than 20 years. Harry Skelton said: “It will be a massive relief for the owners. We feel justice has been done and I felt I was clear on the day.”
Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Imperial Alcazar, took the decision with grace. “Like I said on the day, it’s like penalties, you get some, you lose some,” he said. “We had a very fair hearing. I was a little surprised we got it on the day but when I got here and saw the extra views I thought we’d keep it. But we have no complaints.”
Meanwhile, Altior was officially scratched from Saturday’s Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton two days after Nicky Henderson announced he would not be running and bookmakers took him out of the betting. Although it is something of a grey area, the rules state that once a trainer is aware a horse is not going to run, it must be scratched in the interests of “fairness and transparency”.
When the British Horseracing Authority contacted the trainer on Wednesday, he appeared to have changed his mind and reserved the right to run. On Thursday, the BHA sent a vet to the Henderson yard and the situation appeared to be resolved when Altior was officially scratched.
“As much as I’d have liked to have run him, I feel it’s better not to in the circumstances,” said Henderson yesterday. “The BHA vet agreed the horse was 100 per cent fit, well and healthy. I was just concerned looking at him on Monday and Tuesday but he’s brightened up. He just looked a bit quiet but in hindsight I don’t think it was significant.”