skeet-ulrich-won’t-return-for-riverdale-season-5

The (second) hottest dad in Riverdale is moseying on out the door! Skeet Ulrich announced in a statement to TV Line that he will not be returning to the show in Season 5. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities,” said Ulrich. The actor also mentioned he’ll miss seeing the cast and crew everyday and that he’s incredibly grateful for the friendships he made on the show.

There’s no word yet on how Ulrich’s character, F.P. Jones, will be written off the show. But considering F.P.’s recent redemption arc — rising to the challenge of being a father figure to both Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (K.J. Apa) while balancing sheriff’s duties and the Southstreet Serpents — his exit will probably be tragic. After all, there’s nothing Riverdale loves more than murder. Photo: KATIE YU, KATIE YU/THE CW