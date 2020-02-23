skeet-ulrich-and-marisol-nichols-won’t-return-for-riverdale-season-5

Now Playing

Riverdale is about to be a teen only show as two of our favorite sexy CW parents mosey on out the door! Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols announced in a statement to TV Line that they will not be returning to the show in Season 5.”I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities,” said Ulrich. The actor also mentioned he’ll miss seeing the cast and crew everyday and that he’s incredibly grateful for the friendships he made on the show.

“I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family,” said Nichols, who went on to say she’s looking forward to the next chapter. There’s no word yet on how F.P. (Ulrich) or Hermione Lodge (Nichols) will be written off the show. But considering F.P.’s recent redemption arc and Hermione’s recent family reconciliation, their exit will probably be tragic. After all, there’s nothing Riverdale loves more than murder.

The one glimmer of hope on the horizon? Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said that, “Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.” Maybe there’s a few well-earned cameos in our futures after all.Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW Photo: KATIE YU, KATIE YU/THE CW