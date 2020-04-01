🔥Six-week-old baby with coronavirus dies in US 'becoming one of youngest fatal cases anywhere in the world'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A six-week-old baby has died in the US in what is believed to be one the youngest fatal coronavirus cases anywhere in the world.

The child died in the state of Connecticut last week, with test results showing that the youngster had Covid-19.

Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont described the news as “absolutely heartbreaking” as he revealed details of the death on Wednesday.

He wrote on Twitter: “It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to COVID19.

“A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.”

“Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.”

“This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy.

“This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people.

“Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

