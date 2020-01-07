six-unforgettable-things-to-do-on-a-family-holiday-in-japan

Young-at-heart Japan is becoming popular with adventurous families, says David Smyth

In Tokyo, we invented a game – Baby or Dog? – that can be played whenever you are walking along the street behind a person pushing a buggy.

It works because in Japan, every time you glimpse what appears to be a parent trundling along ahead, there is roughly a 50/50 chance they will be wheeling a treasured pet in it. And if they are – bonus point alert – there’s another fair possibility that human and animal will be wearing identical jumpers.

We travelled to Japan with our twin eight-year-old daughters for the big stuff, of course: the pastel celebrations of cherry blossom season, during which the locals go collectively, pinkly, picnic mad.

We saw the Blade Runner view of the capital at night from the Roppongi Hills Observation Deck, the fashion madness of Harajuku, the scaly commotion of Tsukiji Fish Market and the masses flooding the giant crossing outside Shibuya Station. And with the Olympics taking place in Tokyo this summer (July 24-Aug 9), there’s another big reason to take the family there.

But what gave us the most joy in Tokyo, and has stayed with us since we returned to dull, old, sumo-less Britain, were the little things – the hourly reminders that this country has evolved on a gloriously different tangent from everywhere else.