🔥Six-storey London townhouse for rent beside exclusive members club🔥

The six-bedroom home is near the exclusive Harry’s Bar, favoured by Beyoncé and other A-listers.

Mayfair townhouse next to celeb members club — and other A-list pads

An elegant Mayfair townhouse with a secret garden is available to rent – if you’ve £8,000 a week to splurge.

Listed with luxury property agents Harrods Estates, the six-bedroom, six bathroom home is spread over six floors.

Sarah McIntyre, head of lettings, says: “Whilst space is often at a premium in London, this house is quite special. The hidden garden is shared by seven surrounding properties but it is large enough to ensure individual households can keep their distance from others.”

In South Audley Street, the house neighbours the very exclusive Harry’s Bar members club, which — in non-lockdown times — hosts the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Beyoncé and Victoria Beckham.

The townhouse also bears a blue plaque for celebrated sculptor Sir Richard Westmacott (1775-1856), who created the north-side relief of Marble Arch and was consulted on the reliefs for Nelson’s Column.

His other notable works are in Hyde Park, Buckingham Palace Gardens and the British Museum.