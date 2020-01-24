Home NEWS Six Nations Winners: a look back at the illustrious history of the...

Six Nations Winners: a look back at the illustrious history of the tournament

Mary Smith
Six nations international rugby captains (L-R) France's captain Charles Ollivon, Scotland's captain Stuart Hogg, England's captain Owen Farrell, Wales' captain Alun Wyn Jones, Italy's captain Luca Bigi and Ireland's captain Jonathan Sexton pose with the trophy during the 6 Nations Rugby Union launch event
The captains of the Six Nations at the launch of the tournament

AFP

The 2020 Six Nations begins on February 1 when Wales take on Italy. This year’s competition is expected to be a very open affair, with England, Ireland, France and Wales all having squads with similar ability.

A historical look at the competition, as it enters its twentieth year of existence, reveals that England have been the strongest team. England have won the most tournaments (six) and won the most matches (69). 

However, Wales have won the most Grand Slams winning four. Italy have the worst record, only winning 12 of their 100 matches in the competition.

Wales were crowned champions in 2019, but are under new management this time around. A fascinating tournament awaits to see who will be crowned champions in 2020.

