Six Nations TV schedule 2020: How to watch the rugby live and online
It barely seems like two minutes since we were glued to the World Cup action in Japan, but now it’s time for the Six Nations to dominate the rugby agenda once more.
England will look to shake off the pain of their Yokohama defeat to South Africa and the distraction of the Saracens salary cap saga as they hope to win this competition for the first time since 2017.
Last year’s Grand Slam champions Wales are under new management after Wayne Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland, while Ireland have former England defence coach Andy Farrell at the helm as they seek to bounce back from a difficult year and new coach Fabien Galthie is leading a youth movement in France.
Scotland, meanwhile, will begin their latest Six Nations campaign without the services of star fly-half Finn Russell and Italy go in search of a first win in this competition since 2015.
The BBC and ITV are sharing television rights once again in the United Kingdom this year, so scroll down for the full list of fixtures and how to watch….
Schedule in full
Round one
Wales 42-0 ItalyPrincipality StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportIreland 19-12 ScotlandAviva StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportFrance vs EnglandStade de FranceSunday 2 February3pm, BBC
Round two
Ireland vs Wales
Aviva Stadium
Saturday 8 February
2:15pm, ITV
Scotland vs England
BT Murrayfield
Saturday 8 February
4:45pm, BBC
France vs Italy
Stade de France
Sunday 9 February
3pm, BBC
Round three
Italy v Scotland
Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 22 February
2:15pm, ITV
Wales vs France
Principality Stadium
Saturday 22 February
4:45pm, BBC
England vs Ireland
Twickenham
Sunday 23 February
3pm, ITV
Round four
Ireland vs Italy
Aviva Stadium
Saturday 7 March
2:15pm, ITV
England vs Wales
Twickenham
Saturday 7 March
4:45pm, ITV
Scotland vs France
BT Murrayfield
Sunday 8 March
3pm, BBC
Round five
Wales vs Scotland
Principality Stadium
Saturday 14 March
2:15pm, BBC
Italy vs England
Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 14 March
4:45pm, ITV
France vs Ireland
Stade de France
Saturday 14 March
8pm, BBC
For those watching online, the BBC’s matches will also be available on the iPlayer, while for ITV matches it’s the ITV Hub.
