six-nations-tv-schedule-2020:-how-to-watch-the-rugby-live-and-online

It barely seems like two minutes since we were glued to the World Cup action in Japan, but now it’s time for the Six Nations to dominate the rugby agenda once more.

England will look to shake off the pain of their Yokohama defeat to South Africa and the distraction of the Saracens salary cap saga as they hope to win this competition for the first time since 2017.

Last year’s Grand Slam champions Wales are under new management after Wayne Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland, while Ireland have former England defence coach Andy Farrell at the helm as they seek to bounce back from a difficult year and new coach Fabien Galthie is leading a youth movement in France.

Scotland, meanwhile, will begin their latest Six Nations campaign without the services of star fly-half Finn Russell and Italy go in search of a first win in this competition since 2015.

The BBC and ITV are sharing television rights once again in the United Kingdom this year, so scroll down for the full list of fixtures and how to watch….

Schedule in full

​Round one

Wales 42-0 ItalyPrincipality StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportIreland 19-12 ScotlandAviva StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportFrance vs EnglandStade de FranceSunday 2 February3pm, BBC

Round two

Ireland vs Wales

Aviva Stadium

Saturday 8 February

2:15pm, ITV

Scotland vs England

BT Murrayfield

Saturday 8 February

4:45pm, BBC

France vs Italy

Stade de France

Sunday 9 February

3pm, BBC

Round three

Italy v Scotland

Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 22 February

2:15pm, ITV

Wales vs France

Principality Stadium

Saturday 22 February

4:45pm, BBC

England vs Ireland

Twickenham

Sunday 23 February

3pm, ITV

Round four

Ireland vs Italy

Aviva Stadium

Saturday 7 March

2:15pm, ITV

England vs Wales

Twickenham

Saturday 7 March

4:45pm, ITV

Scotland vs France

BT Murrayfield

Sunday 8 March

3pm, BBC

Round five

Wales vs Scotland

Principality Stadium

Saturday 14 March

2:15pm, BBC

Italy vs England

Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 14 March

4:45pm, ITV

France vs Ireland

Stade de France

Saturday 14 March

8pm, BBC

For those watching online, the BBC’s matches will also be available on the iPlayer, while for ITV matches it’s the ITV Hub.

Tickets

