Six Nations table and results: Latest standings for 2020 tournament
The 2020 edition of the Six Nations kicks off this weekend with an intriguing round of opening fixtures.
The action begins in Cardiff, where last year’s Grand Slam winners Wales begin the Wayne Pivac era with a clash against an Italy side who are without a win in the tournament since 2015.
We then move onto Dublin’s Aviva Stadium as Ireland – with Andy Farrell installed as the coaching successor to Joe Schmidt – look to get off to a flying start with a win over a Scotland team missing key playmaker Finn Russell.
Round one concludes on Sunday with ‘Le Crunch’, which sees a youthful France go up against an England outfit hoping to ensure there is no lingering hangover from their World Cup final defeat to South Africa in November.
Keep up to date with all the Six Nations fixtures, latest results and standings with Standard Sport…
Six Nations table
Position
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
PF
PA
PD
Bonus
PTS
1
France
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Italy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Scotland
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Ireland
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Wales
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Fixtures and results
Round one
Wales vs Italy
Principality Stadium
Saturday 1 February
2:15pm, BBC
Ireland vs Scotland
Aviva Stadium
Saturday 1 February
4:45pm, ITV
France vs England
Stade de France
Sunday 2 February
3pm, BBC
Round two
Ireland vs Wales
Aviva Stadium
Saturday 8 February
2:15pm, ITV
Scotland vs England
BT Murrayfield
Saturday 8 February
4:45pm, BBC
France vs Italy
Stade de France
Sunday 9 February
3pm, BBC
Round three
Italy v Scotland
Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 22 February
2:15pm, ITV
Wales vs France
Principality Stadium
Saturday 22 February
4:45pm, BBC
England vs Ireland
Twickenham
Sunday 23 February
3pm, ITV
Round four
Ireland vs Italy
Aviva Stadium
Saturday 7 March
2:15pm, ITV
England vs Wales
Twickenham
Saturday 7 March
4:45pm, ITV
Scotland vs France
BT Murrayfield
Sunday 8 March
3pm, BBC
Round five
Wales vs Scotland
Principality Stadium
Saturday 14 March
2:15pm, BBC
Italy vs England
Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 14 March
4:45pm, ITV
France vs Ireland
Stade de France
Saturday 14 March
8pm, BBC
