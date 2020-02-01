six-nations-table-and-results:-latest-standings-for-2020-tournament

The 2020 edition of the Six Nations kicks off this weekend with an intriguing round of opening fixtures.

The action begins in Cardiff, where last year’s Grand Slam winners Wales begin the Wayne Pivac era with a clash against an Italy side who are without a win in the tournament since 2015.

We then move onto Dublin’s Aviva Stadium as Ireland – with Andy Farrell installed as the coaching successor to Joe Schmidt – look to get off to a flying start with a win over a Scotland team missing key playmaker Finn Russell.

Round one concludes on Sunday with ‘Le Crunch’, which sees a youthful France go up against an England outfit hoping to ensure there is no lingering hangover from their World Cup final defeat to South Africa in November.

Fixtures and results

​Round one

Wales vs Italy

Principality Stadium

Saturday 1 February

2:15pm, BBC

Ireland vs Scotland

Aviva Stadium

Saturday 1 February

4:45pm, ITV

France vs England

Stade de France

Sunday 2 February

3pm, BBC

Round two

Ireland vs Wales

Aviva Stadium

Saturday 8 February

2:15pm, ITV

Scotland vs England

BT Murrayfield

Saturday 8 February

4:45pm, BBC

France vs Italy

Stade de France

Sunday 9 February

3pm, BBC

Round three

Italy v Scotland

Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 22 February

2:15pm, ITV

Wales vs France

Principality Stadium

Saturday 22 February

4:45pm, BBC

England vs Ireland

Twickenham

Sunday 23 February

3pm, ITV

Round four

Ireland vs Italy

Aviva Stadium

Saturday 7 March

2:15pm, ITV

England vs Wales

Twickenham

Saturday 7 March

4:45pm, ITV

Scotland vs France

BT Murrayfield

Sunday 8 March

3pm, BBC

Round five

Wales vs Scotland

Principality Stadium

Saturday 14 March

2:15pm, BBC

Italy vs England

Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 14 March

4:45pm, ITV

France vs Ireland

Stade de France

Saturday 14 March

8pm, BBC

