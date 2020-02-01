six-nations-table-and-results:-latest-standings-for-2020-tournament

Six Nations table and results: Latest standings for 2020 tournament

News
John koli0

The 2020 edition of the Six Nations kicks off this weekend with an intriguing round of opening fixtures.

The action begins in Cardiff, where last year’s Grand Slam winners Wales begin the Wayne Pivac era with a clash against an Italy side who are without a win in the tournament since 2015.

We then move onto Dublin’s Aviva Stadium as Ireland – with Andy Farrell installed as the coaching successor to Joe Schmidt – look to get off to a flying start with a win over a Scotland team missing key playmaker Finn Russell.

Round one concludes on Sunday with ‘Le Crunch’, which sees a youthful France go up against an England outfit hoping to ensure there is no lingering hangover from their World Cup final defeat to South Africa in November.

Keep up to date with all the Six Nations fixtures, latest results and standings with Standard Sport…

Six Nations table

Position
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
PF
PA
PD
Bonus
PTS

1
France
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

2
Italy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

3
Scotland
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

4
Ireland
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

5
Wales
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

6
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Fixtures and results

​Round one

Wales vs Italy
Principality Stadium
Saturday 1 February
2:15pm, BBC

Ireland vs Scotland
Aviva Stadium
Saturday 1 February
4:45pm, ITV

France vs England
Stade de France
Sunday 2 February
3pm, BBC

Round two

Ireland vs Wales
Aviva Stadium
Saturday 8 February
2:15pm, ITV

Scotland vs England
BT Murrayfield
Saturday 8 February
4:45pm, BBC

France vs Italy
Stade de France
Sunday 9 February
3pm, BBC

Round three

Italy v Scotland
Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 22 February
2:15pm, ITV

Wales vs France
Principality Stadium
Saturday 22 February
4:45pm, BBC

England vs Ireland
Twickenham
Sunday 23 February
3pm, ITV

Round four

Ireland vs Italy
Aviva Stadium
Saturday 7 March
2:15pm, ITV

England vs Wales
Twickenham
Saturday 7 March
4:45pm, ITV

Scotland vs France
BT Murrayfield
Sunday 8 March
3pm, BBC

Round five

Wales vs Scotland
Principality Stadium
Saturday 14 March
2:15pm, BBC

Italy vs England
Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 14 March
4:45pm, ITV

France vs Ireland
Stade de France
Saturday 14 March
8pm, BBC

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations? Vote in our poll above!

Related Posts

love-island-confirms-return-of-casa-amor-twist-as-new-bombshells-enter-the-villa

Love Island confirms return of Casa Amor twist as new bombshells enter the villa

John koli
andrew-scott,-hayley-atwell-and-intercourse-training-stars-hit-the-dunhill-x-dylan-jones-pre-bafta-dinner

Andrew Scott, Hayley Atwell and Intercourse Training stars hit the Dunhill x Dylan Jones pre-BAFTA dinner

John koli
eurovision-2020:-date,-tickets,-host,-venue-and-everything-else-you-need-to-know

Eurovision 2020: Date, tickets, host, venue and everything else you need to know

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *