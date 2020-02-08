six-nations-table-and-results:-latest-standings-for-2020-tournament

The 2020 edition of the Six Nations continues this weekend with a bumper round of second fixtures.

The action began in Dublin, where last year’s Grand Slam winners Wales were defeated 24-14 by Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

We then moved onto a stormy Murrayfield as Ellis Genge’s late try led England to a messy 13-6 Calcutta Cup victory over Scotland.

Round two concludes on Sunday, when a rejuvenated France will look to make it back-to-back wins under Fabien Galthie against an Italy team that are without a Six Nations win since 2015.

Keep up to date with all the Six Nations fixtures, latest results and standings with Standard Sport…

Six Nations table

Position

Team

Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

PF

PA

PD

Bonus

PTS

1

Ireland

2

2

0

0

43

26

17

1

9

2

Wales

2

1

0

1

56

24

32

1

5

3

England

2

1

0

1

30

30

0

1

5

4

France

1

1

0

0

24

17

7

0

4

5

Scotland

2

0

0

2

18

32

-14

2

2

6

Italy

1

0

0

1

0

42

-42

0

0

Fixtures and results

​Round one

Wales 42-0 ItalyPrincipality StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportIreland 19-12 ScotlandAviva StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportFrance 24-17 EnglandStade de FranceSunday 2 FebruaryReport

Round two

Ireland 24-14 WalesAviva StadiumSaturday 8 FebruaryReportScotland 6-13 EnglandBT MurrayfieldSaturday 8 FebruaryReportFrance vs ItalyStade de FranceSunday 9 February3pm, BBC

Round three

Italy v Scotland

Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 22 February

2:15pm, ITV

Wales vs France

Principality Stadium

Saturday 22 February

4:45pm, BBC

England vs Ireland

Twickenham

Sunday 23 February

3pm, ITV

Round four

Ireland vs Italy

Aviva Stadium

Saturday 7 March

2:15pm, ITV

England vs Wales

Twickenham

Saturday 7 March

4:45pm, ITV

Scotland vs France

BT Murrayfield

Sunday 8 March

3pm, BBC

Round five

Wales vs Scotland

Principality Stadium

Saturday 14 March

2:15pm, BBC

Italy vs England

Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 14 March

4:45pm, ITV

France vs Ireland

Stade de France

Saturday 14 March

8pm, BBC

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations? Vote in our poll above!