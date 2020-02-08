Six Nations table and results: Latest standings for 2020 tournament
The 2020 edition of the Six Nations continues this weekend with a bumper round of second fixtures.
The action began in Dublin, where last year’s Grand Slam winners Wales were defeated 24-14 by Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.
We then moved onto a stormy Murrayfield as Ellis Genge’s late try led England to a messy 13-6 Calcutta Cup victory over Scotland.
Round two concludes on Sunday, when a rejuvenated France will look to make it back-to-back wins under Fabien Galthie against an Italy team that are without a Six Nations win since 2015.
Keep up to date with all the Six Nations fixtures, latest results and standings with Standard Sport…
Six Nations table
Position
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
PF
PA
PD
Bonus
PTS
1
Ireland
2
2
0
0
43
26
17
1
9
2
Wales
2
1
0
1
56
24
32
1
5
3
England
2
1
0
1
30
30
0
1
5
4
France
1
1
0
0
24
17
7
0
4
5
Scotland
2
0
0
2
18
32
-14
2
2
6
Italy
1
0
0
1
0
42
-42
0
0
Fixtures and results
Round one
Wales 42-0 ItalyPrincipality StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportIreland 19-12 ScotlandAviva StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportFrance 24-17 EnglandStade de FranceSunday 2 FebruaryReport
Round two
Ireland 24-14 WalesAviva StadiumSaturday 8 FebruaryReportScotland 6-13 EnglandBT MurrayfieldSaturday 8 FebruaryReportFrance vs ItalyStade de FranceSunday 9 February3pm, BBC
Round three
Italy v Scotland
Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 22 February
2:15pm, ITV
Wales vs France
Principality Stadium
Saturday 22 February
4:45pm, BBC
England vs Ireland
Twickenham
Sunday 23 February
3pm, ITV
Round four
Ireland vs Italy
Aviva Stadium
Saturday 7 March
2:15pm, ITV
England vs Wales
Twickenham
Saturday 7 March
4:45pm, ITV
Scotland vs France
BT Murrayfield
Sunday 8 March
3pm, BBC
Round five
Wales vs Scotland
Principality Stadium
Saturday 14 March
2:15pm, BBC
Italy vs England
Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 14 March
4:45pm, ITV
France vs Ireland
Stade de France
Saturday 14 March
8pm, BBC
Who will win the 2020 Six Nations? Vote in our poll above!