Six Nations Round 1 talking points including England's desperate need for a Plan B

The Evening Standard’s rugby correspondent, Will Macpherson, goes through the talking about from each country after the first round of matches in the Six Nations…

England

Eddie Jones was desperate to give France plenty of credit for their performance in Paris. But, as so often with the Australian, this was surely a deflection tactic. Sure, France played well. But England’s defeat was most worrying because so many of their issues seemed self-inflicted and predictable.

Without Billy Vunipola, there was no balance to the outgunned back-row. When Manu Tuilagi went off, they lacked big ball carriers, and they were unable to force tries from close range. If Tuilagi is out of Saturday’s trip to Scotland, England will surely need to change tack and come up with a Plan B.

France

Before kick-off at Stade de France, there was optimism in the air. And, as it turned out, with good reason. A thumping win over England provides France with a terrific platform, and they could not dream of a kinder fixture to follow: Italy, also in Paris. Confidence can be built for a proper test, away in Cardiff, after that.

France will know, too, that they should never have allowed England to get as close as they did. The bench let things slip a little, so there is plenty to work on.

Ireland

At the start of a new era, Andy Farrell and Ireland can afford days like Saturday, when they were short of a gallop but picked up four points against Scotland. It was grit and experience rather than a fine performance that got them home.

The worry, though, us that the ring-rusty victory came at a cost: Garry Ringrose will miss two matches with a hand injury, Tadhg Furlong has a calf issue, and Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne are going through the return to play protocols after head knocks. With questions still swirling around Conor Murray’s place, there could be plenty of changes.

Italy

Paris suddenly does not look a great place to visit when you have recorded 23 defeats and counting. Franco Smith is only one game into his interim coaching tenure and already he is having to bat off questions about Italy’s future in this tournament. He pointed to victory over Wales at U20 level, but they might need to start recording victories rather more promptly than that.

In Pictures | Six Nations opening weekend | 01/02/2020

Scotland

Saturday at Murrayfield, if the two teams’ opening games are anything to go by, could be a frustrating old affair. Scotland in Dublin and England in Paris both found their way into the opposition’s 22 on plenty of occasions, but could not force their way over the line. Instead, they were turned over or – as Stuart Hogg infamously highlighted – simply knocked on.

With a bonus-point defeat, Scotland probably exceeded extremely low expectations but, with a tough fixture list ahead, cannot afford to be as wasteful again. They have the adventure, but not the execution. Oh, and speaking of adventure: when will Finn Russell be back?

Wales

The Wayne Pivac era received a delightfully soft landing against Italy on Saturday, as Wales ran in five tries and were rarely challenged. The story will be very different in Dublin on Saturday.

After the super showing of Saracen Nick Tompkins off the bench, Pivac has some tricky decisions to make about the three-quarter line that brought all five tries on Saturday. Tompkins’ all-round game should see him start alongside Hadleigh Parkes in the centre. Does George North then return to the wing, or the bench?

