six-nations-fixtures-2020:-rugby-dates,-tv-coverage,-tickets,-venues,-odds-and-calendar

Three months after the conclusion of a thrilling Rugby World Cup in Japan, it is time for the Six Nations to take centre stage once again.

England’s preparations for this year’s tournament have been hampered by the domestic scandal involving Saracens, whose key stars – the likes of captain Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola – will once again be pivotal to any chance of success.

Eddie Jones has also lost the services of key no8 Billy Vunipola to another broken arm as his side – runners-up last year – look to banish painful memories of their World Cup Final defeat to South Africa and win a first Six Nations title since 2017.

Wales are the defending Grand Slam champions and are now coached by former Scarlets stalwart Wayne Pivac after Warren Gatland ended his hugely successful 12-year stint in charge in Japan, where his team were fourth-place finishers.

Ireland are also under new management in the form of ex-England defence coach – and father of Owen – Andy Farrell, who succeeds Joe Schmidt and will want to bring back the highs of 2018 after a difficult year that included a bruising home defeat by England and World Cup humbling by the All Blacks.

Meanwhile, Gregor Townsend remains in charge of Scotland despite a failure to progress to the World Cup knockout stages, with the absence of star fly-half Finn Russell for at least the first fixture in Dublin after a “breach of team protocol” will be a huge concern.

New France boss Fabien Galthie is attempting to restore some flair to proceedings as he places his faith in a younger crop, while Italy – without a Six Nations win since 2015 – will simply be looking to quiet accusations that they no longer justify their place at the top table.

The Six Nations is back, with Wales looking to defend their Grand Slam title (AFP via Getty Images)

Standard Sport provides you with everything you need to know about the 2020 Six Nations…

Fixtures & results (all times GMT)

​Round one

Wales 42-0 ItalyPrincipality StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportIreland 19-12 ScotlandAviva StadiumSaturday 1 FebruaryReportFrance vs EnglandStade de FranceSunday 2 February3pm, BBC

Round two

Ireland vs Wales

Aviva Stadium

Saturday 8 February

2:15pm, ITV

Scotland vs England

BT Murrayfield

Saturday 8 February

4:45pm, BBC

France vs Italy

Stade de France

Sunday 9 February

3pm, BBC

Round three

Italy v Scotland

Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 22 February

2:15pm, ITV

Wales vs France

Principality Stadium

Saturday 22 February

4:45pm, BBC

England vs Ireland

Twickenham

Sunday 23 February

3pm, ITV

Round four

Ireland vs Italy

Aviva Stadium

Saturday 7 March

2:15pm, ITV

England vs Wales

Twickenham

Saturday 7 March

4:45pm, ITV

Scotland vs France

BT Murrayfield

Sunday 8 March

3pm, BBC

Round five

Wales vs Scotland

Principality Stadium

Saturday 14 March

2:15pm, BBC

Italy vs England

Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 14 March

4:45pm, ITV

France vs Ireland

Stade de France

Saturday 14 March

8pm, BBC

Venues

England – Twickenham Stadium

Twickenham Stadium, London (Getty Images)

Ireland – Aviva Stadium

Aviva Stadium, Dublin (Getty Images)

Wales – Principality Stadium

Principality Stadium, Cardiff (Getty Images)

Scotland – Murrayfield Stadium

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (Getty Images)

France – Stade de France

Stade de France, Paris (Getty Images)

Italy – Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Getty Images)

TV coverage

The Six Nations remains available on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom, with the BBC and ITV sharing broadcast rights once more.

The matches can also be streamed online via BBC’s iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

You can also follow all the Six Nations action LIVE on Standard Sport.

Tickets

To see the relevant places to search for ticket availability for each of the six nations, click here.

Betting odds

2020 winner

England – 10/11

Ireland – 9/2

Wales – 13/2

France – 6/1

Scotland – 37/1

Italy 399/1

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Who will win the 2020 Six Nations? Vote in our poll above!