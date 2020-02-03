six-nations-2020:-where-to-watch-england-vs-france-in-london

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Rugby fans rejoice – the Six Nations is back this weekend and London’s pubs will be packed to rafters with fans for games over the next month and a half.

England open their account against France on Sunday, with the game kicking off at 3pm inside the Stade de France.

Eddie Jones’s England side will be looking to recover following disappointment in the World Cup final in November, welcoming a new-look squad for the tournament.

Most locals are likely to be showing the match, but here are some of our favourite places to catch the action – make sure to check out our bumper guide to watch the tournament, too.

Our top pick:

Homeboy

This fantastic Irish bar from duo Aaron Wall and Ciarán Smith has some of the best Guinness in the city, and an exceptional cocktail menu to boot. As you’d expect, it’s popular with Irish fans on match days and the atmosphere is always a friendly one. The brunch menu runs from midday until 4pm on weekends too, so you can enjoy a full Irish while you’re watching the action. We love it.

108 Essex Rd, Islington, N1 8LX, homeboybar.com

Other recommendations:

Brigadiers, 1-5 Bloomberg Arcade, EC4N 8AR, brigadierslondon.com

Flat Iron Square, 53b Southwark St, SE1 1RU, flatironsquare.co.uk

Greenwood, 170 Victoria St, Westminster, SW1E 5LB, greenwoodlondon.com​

Rileys Sports Bar Haymarket, 80 Haymarket, SW1Y 4TE, rileys.co.uk

Nordic Bar, 25 Newman Street, W1T 1PN, nordicbar.com

Broadleaf, Tower 42, 25 Old Broad St, EC2N 1HN, broadleaflondon.com

The Alexandra, 14 Clapham Common South Side, SW4 7AA, alexandraclapham.com

World’s End, 21-23 Stroud Green Rd, N4 3E, worldsendfinsburypark.com​

The Three Compasses, 99 Dalston Ln, Kingsland, E8 1NH, 3compasses.com

Long Arm pub and brewery, 20-26 Worship Street, EC2A 2DX, longarmpub.co.uk