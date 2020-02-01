six-nations-2020-live-rugby-results:-wales-vs-italy-latest-score,-ireland-vs-scotland,-france-vs-england

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the 2020 Six Nations LIVE.

First up on opening weekend we head to Cardiff, where defending Grand Slam champions Wales take on Italy at the Principality Stadium.

The hosts are beginning a new era under Wayne Pivac following the departure of Warren Gatland, while their opponents are looking to end a winless run in this tournament that stretches back to 2015.

The action then moves to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium as Andy Farrell begins his Ireland reign with a clash against a Scotland side missing arguably their best player in Finn Russell following a breach of team protocol.

Follow the opening weekend of Six Nations rugby with Standard Sport….

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Six Nations!

Six Nations fixtures

Round one

Wales vs Italy – Principality Stadium, Saturday 1 February

Ireland vs Scotland – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 1 February

France vs England – Stade de France, Sunday 2 February

Round two

Ireland vs Wales – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 8 February

Scotland vs England – BT Murrayfield, Saturday 8 February

France vs Italy – Stade de France, Sunday 9 February

Round three

Italy v Scotland – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 22 February

Wales vs France – Principality Stadium, Saturday 22 February

England vs Ireland – Twickenham, Sunday 23 February

Round four

Ireland vs Italy – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 7 March

England vs Wales – Twickenham, Saturday 7 March

Scotland vs France – BT Murrayfield, Sunday 8 March

Round five

Wales vs Scotland – Principality Stadium, Saturday 14 March

Italy vs England – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 14 March

France vs Ireland – Stade de France, Saturday 14 March