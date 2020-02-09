six-nations-2020-live-rugby-results:-scotland-vs-england-reaction,-france-vs-italy-build-up

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live Six Nations commentary of France vs Italy.

The second round of fixtures concludes in Paris this afternoon as a rejuvenated Les Bleus side riding high after their opening win over England look to make it back-to-back triumphs under new head coach Fabien Galthie.

Italy, by contrast, were hammered 42-0 by Wales in Cardiff last weekend as their wretched run of consecutive Six Nations defeats stretched to 23 matches. They have not won a game in the tournament since 2015.

The reaction to Saturday’s contests also continues, with England battling to victory in stormy weather against Scotland at Murrayfield after Ireland ended Wales’ hopes of successive Grand Slams in Dublin.

Follow all of the action live this weekend…

Live Updates

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-09T08:23:49.976Z

Hello and welcome back to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Six Nations.We’ll have all the reaction to yesterday’s games, plus build-up to France vs Italy.

2020-02-08T23:44:17.770Z

England player ratingsEllis Genge: 8Made a terrific impact, capped by his try. Courtney Lawes: 6Brought heft in the second half on the blindside. Ben Youngs: 7Has taken some stick lately, but provided a sensible presence and a calm head when he came on for Heinz. ​

2020-02-08T22:13:03.660Z

Player ratings – England forwardsGetty Images1) Mako Vunipola: 7Played his part in a strong scrummaging effort. To make 13 tackles is pretty impressive too. 2) Jamie George: 8Threw two wayward lineouts in the first half, but stuck gallantly to that task for 80 minutes. Made a game-high 19 tackles. Looked a leader, too. 3) Kyle Sinckler: 7Much better than in Paris. Carried the ball, and worked hard in the tight. Like George, played the full 80 as is befitting a senior player in these conditions. 4) Maro Itoje: 7Quietly excellent. No opportunities in the loose, but made 18 tackles, won turnovers and was a key man in a very solid set-piece effort.5) George Kruis: 6The lineout looks instantly better when he is in the team. His partnership with Itoje is a terrific one. 6) Lewis Ludlam: 5Gave away an early penalty, but played with industry and passion.7) Sam Underhill: 8Scotland have a terrific back row, but Underhill kept them quiet. Forced turnovers, was quick to the ball and a constant menace.8) Tom Curry: 7Much improved after a tough afternoon in Paris. Tackled hard, carried well and had a better understanding of his job. Very encouraging.

2020-02-08T21:32:26.436Z

Player ratings – England backsReuters15) George Furbank: 7Given the conditions, he acquitted himself solidly in the first half. 14) Jonny May: 6Hit very hard twice in the first five minutes, and had a tough job in the back three that he did pretty solidly. Kept himself busy.13) Jonathan Joseph: 5Was not a day for the running outside centre, but there can be no complaints about his performance.12) Owen Farrell: 5Struggled from the tee, missing three very makeable penalties. Dealt better than he has in the past with the referee when England were being frustrated. 11) Elliot Daly: 5Worryingly, seems to be a little anonymous these days. One fine take in the air, and made England’s only break in the game.10) George Ford: 5Struggled with his kicking in the rain, and dropped the high ball that provided Scotland with the platform for their bright start to the second half. Threw a hospital pass to May, too.But kept his composure to help return England to the right track in the closing stages, chipping through to create the opportunity for Genge’s try.9) Willi Heinz: 5Solid early on but struggled in the second half, when two of his box kicks went straight out. England looked a far slicker operation when Ben Youngs came off the bench.

2020-02-08T20:36:32.900Z

Jones hits out at Scotland crowdAP”That’s an old fashioned Calcutta Cup game isn’t it, swirling wind, heavy rains, aggressive crowd without much manners – you’ve got to be at your best to win,” said England head coach Eddie Jones.Asked what he meant about a lack of manners, Jones added: “I thought you were supposed to show kickers respect.”

2020-02-08T19:43:33.170Z

Genge: I hope we shut all the critics upEngland hero Ellis Genge had a beer in hand as he gave an entertaining post-match interview to BBC Sport at Murrayfield.”We had a bump in the road last week and everyone was writing us off, saying we weren’t good enough, saying that our coach should be sacked and that the boys were a different team from the World Cup,” he said.

“It doesn’t sting but it’s classic isn’t it? You’ve got a lot of sausages saying things that just come to their head and what are they on about? We go out and win in Scotland away in the rain and now everyone’s singing our praises.”It happens every week – you lose a game and suddenly you can’t play rugby any more I hope we shut all the critics up and they watched that game.”

2020-02-08T19:27:37.173Z

Scotland reactionGregor Townsend speaking to BBC Sport: “It’s difficult because the players are putting a huge effort in and this is a game we always want to win for our nation.”But I said to the players last week that we played a team (Ireland) that had only lost once on their home ground in five years and we played a team today that was in the World Cup final and in both games we were in positions to win.”So that shows the quality we have in our squad. Now we have to make sure when we get in those positions again, we do get the win and the rewards for our effort.”

2020-02-08T19:17:36.290Z

Stuart Hogg reactionReuters”We’re gutted,” he said. “We worked incredibly hard during the week to make sure we got to where we wanted to be and unfortunately we just came up short, but credit to England, they managed to control the ball and play in the right areas.”We had opportunities, we just didn’t make the most of it, but we’ve just got to get on with it, can’t change anything. Same as last week, I’m proud of the boys’ efforts but these things happen.”We’ve done some good things in the last couple of games but at the end of the day, we’re here to win Test matches and we’ve not managed to do that yet.”We’ll get back to the drawing board on Monday morning and make sure we’re ready for a couple of weeks’ time.”

2020-02-08T19:04:08.343Z

England reaction

Getty ImagesOwen Farrell speaking to BBC Sport: “We’re happy with the performance more than anything.”To come up here on a day like this, with a brilliant atmosphere like it was today, it made it tough for a game of rugby but I thought we stuck at it constantly for 80 minutes.”It didn’t all go our way, we made it difficult for ourselves at times but our attitude was spot on I thought.”We wanted to be better, we were very disappointed last weekend.”

2020-02-08T18:45:09.336Z

England reaction

AFPSam Underhill speaking to BBC Sport: “Definitely proud of the effort today and delighted to be on the right side of the scoreboard for sure.”Probably wasn’t the prettiest of things but I think it probably came down to work rate and a bit of game management and it went our way.”Asked about the difficult playing conditions, he added: “It was pretty dire. The kick game was obviously important and I think both sides, you can’t fault the work rate from anyone on the pitch.”

2020-02-08T18:41:16.206Z

Will Macpherson in EdinburghWell, that was ugly. But Eddie Jones and England will be very happy indeed. They hung in there, and were better in the final quarter.Some strong individual performances from the likes of Tom Curry and George Furbank, who struggled six days ago.They had a short turnaround and, given their struggles in Paris, this will absolutely do.

2020-02-08T18:39:42.293Z

It wasn’t the prettiest of victories, but England come through a real test of character to win a physical, messy contest and regain the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield.Their Six Nations campaign is back on track after a rough opener in Paris.

PENALTY!

2020-02-08T18:30:55.763Z

79 mins: Scotland 6-13 England (Adam Hastings)Scotland now need a converted try in the final 90 seconds or so to pull level…

2020-02-08T18:30:14.660Z

78 mins: Joe Launchbury is off his feet and Scotland have a late penalty at Murrayfield.Down two scores, they opt for the posts…

PENALTY!

2020-02-08T18:28:40.300Z

77 mins: Scotland 3-13 England (Owen Farrell) No mistake this time! A 10-point lead with three minutes left…

2020-02-08T18:27:35.016Z

76 mins: Scotland come in at the side of the ruck and Farrell can seal a hard-fought victory here from the tee….

SUBS

2020-02-08T18:26:31.216Z

75 mins: Scotland have five minutes to avoid handing the Calcutta Cup back to England.Nick Haining is on in the back row.

2020-02-08T18:23:02.590Z

70 mins: The scrum stays stationary and Farrell’s initial attempt to crash over the line proves unsuccessful.But Genge picks it up and batters his way through the attempted tackle of Jonny Gray to score the first try of the day (and his second for England).The conversion is successful and England lead by seven with less than 10 minutes to play.It’s 10-3.

Can’t see the Six Nations 2020 LIVE rugby results: Scotland vs England reaction, France vs Italy build-up blog? Click here to access our desktop page.​

Six Nations results and fixtures

Round one

Wales 42-0 Italy – Principality Stadium, Saturday 1 February

Ireland 19-12 Scotland – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 1 February

France 24-17 England – Stade de France, Sunday 2 February

Round two

Ireland 24-14 Wales – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 8 February

Scotland 6-13 England – BT Murrayfield, Saturday 8 February

France vs Italy – Stade de France, Sunday 9 February

Round three

Italy v Scotland – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 22 February

Wales vs France – Principality Stadium, Saturday 22 February

England vs Ireland – Twickenham, Sunday 23 February

Round four

Ireland vs Italy – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 7 March

England vs Wales – Twickenham, Saturday 7 March

Scotland vs France – BT Murrayfield, Sunday 8 March

Round five

Wales vs Scotland – Principality Stadium, Saturday 14 March

Italy vs England – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 14 March

France vs Ireland – Stade de France, Saturday 14 March