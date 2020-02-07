six-nations-2020-live-rugby-results:-scotland-vs-england,-ireland-vs-wales,-france-vs-italy-latest

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the 2020 Six Nations LIVE.

England will bid to bounce back from defeat to France on the opening weekend when they face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Heavy rain is forecast for Edinburgh, where Eddie Jones will aim to reignite England’s title charge and regain the Calcutta Cup.

Elsewhere, Ireland face Wales in Dublin in Saturday’s early match before France welcome Italy to Paris on Sunday.

England team to play Scotland:GettyG Furbank (Northampton Saints); J May (Leicester Tigers), J Joseph (Bath Rugby), O Farrell (Saracens, capt), E Daly (Saracens); G Ford (Leicester Tigers), W Heinz (Gloucester Rugby); M Vunipola (Saracens), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Harlequins), M Itoje (Saracens), G Kruis (Saracens), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), S Underhill (Bath Rugby), T Curry (Sale Sharks).Replacements: T Dunn (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), B Earl (Saracens), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers), O Devoto (Exeter Chiefs).

Here’s a reminder of how things stand ahead of weekend two: Wales 42-0 Italy – Principality Stadium, Saturday 1 FebruaryIreland 19-12 Scotland – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 1 FebruaryFrance 24-17 England – Stade de France, Sunday 2 February

Welcome back to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Six Nations as we build towards the second weekend of the championship…

Italy talking points”Paris suddenly does not look a great place to visit when you have recorded 23 defeats and counting. Franco Smith is only one game into his interim coaching tenure and already he is having to bat off questions about Italy’s future in this tournament. He pointed to victory over Wales at U20 level, but they might need to start recording victories rather more promptly than that.”

Wales talking pointsWill Macpherson: “The Wayne Pivac era received a delightfully soft landing against Italy on Saturday, as Wales ran in five tries and were rarely challenged. The story will be very different in Dublin on Saturday.””After the super showing of Saracen Nick Tompkins off the bench, Pivac has some tricky decisions to make about the three-quarter line that brought all five tries on Saturday. Tompkins’ all-round game should see him start alongside Hadleigh Parkes in the centre. Does George North then return to the wing, or the bench?”

Scotland talking pointsWill Mapherson: “Saturday at Murrayfield, if the two teams’ opening games are anything to go by, could be a frustrating old affair. Scotland in Dublin and England in Paris both found their way into the opposition’s 22 on plenty of occasions, but could not force their way over the line. Instead, they were turned over or – as Stuart Hogg infamously highlighted – simply knocked on. “With a bonus-point defeat, Scotland probably exceeded extremely low expectations but, with a tough fixture list ahead, cannot afford to be as wasteful again. They have the adventure, but not the execution. Oh, and speaking of adventure: when will Finn Russell be back?”

Ireland talking pointsWill Macpherson: “At the start of a new era, Andy Farrell and Ireland can afford days like Saturday, when they were short of a gallop but picked up four points against Scotland. It was grit and experience rather than a fine performance that got them home.”The worry, though, us that the ring-rusty victory came at a cost: Garry Ringrose will miss two matches with a hand injury, Tadhg Furlong has a calf issue, and Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne are going through the return to play protocols after head knocks. With questions still swirling around Conor Murray’s place, there could be plenty of changes.”

France talking pointsWill Macpherson: “Before kick-off at Stade de France, there was optimism in the air. And, as it turned out, with good reason. A thumping win over England provides France with a terrific platform, and they could not dream of a kinder fixture to follow: Italy, also in Paris. Confidence can be built for a proper test, away in Cardiff, after that. “France will know, too, that they should never have allowed England to get as close as they did. The bench let things slip a little, so there is plenty to work on.”

England talking pointsWill Macpherson: “Eddie Jones was desperate to give France plenty of credit for their performance in Paris. But, as so often with the Australian, this was surely a deflection tactic. Sure, France played well. But England’s defeat was most worrying because so many of their issues seemed self-inflicted and predictable.””Without Billy Vunipola, there was no balance to the outgunned back-row. When Manu Tuilagi went off, they lacked big ball carriers, and they were unable to force tries from close range. If Tuilagi is out of Saturday’s trip to Scotland, England will surely need to change tack and come up with a Plan B.”

Here’s how the Six Nations table looks after weekend one…:

May masterclass in vainJonny May’s solo masterclass saved England from humiliation in Paris as one of the worst performances of the Eddie Jones era ended in a 24-17 defeat that puts a large dent in their Guinness Six Nations title ambitions.Jones had promised France “brutal physicality” but instead it was his rattled World Cup runners-up who fell victim to a ferocious onslaught as words that had caused controversy on this side of The Channel came back to haunt him.AFPLes Bleus stormed 24-0 ahead when captain Charles Ollivon ran in the second of his two tries in the 55th minute and that was the cue for May to conjure a pair of devastating solo tries.For the second he beat five defenders while plotting a diagonal line to the posts in a score made possible by his extraordinary pace.May’s brilliance provided temporary inspiration but England lacked the firepower to make further inroads into the deficit in an improved final quarter they controlled and that finished with Owen Farrell landing a penalty to claim the bonus point.

PENALTY!

FT: France 24-17 EnglandFarrell’s kick is good and England clinch a late losing bonus point.

80 mins: England in it for a late losing bonus point now. Farrell to kick for goal to clinch it.

75 mins: England think they’re over again, Kruis is over but it’s held up. We’ll have a five metre scrum.

May has given England hope in Paris…

68 mins: England kick France into their own 22… and come out with the ball after another lineout blunder from the hosts.

65 mins: May darts through a chink in the French armour on the right flank and bends his run to beat the last blue shirts and dot down under the posts.The roaring crowd now subdued. Is it on?

TRY!

TRY! France 24-12 England | May 64’Wow.

62 mins: England on the board thanks to spark of brilliance from May, and it was starting to feel like that’s what it would take. England need another score, and quick. Ludlam on for Lawes, Kruis in for Ewels.

57 mins: May chases his own up-and-under, diving to pin the ball down over the white paint. TMO has a brief look and there is clear grounding before Farrell kicks the extras. The first England roar of the afternoon.

