six-nations-2020-live-rugby-results:-scotland-vs-england-commentary,-ireland-vs-wales-latest

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live Six Nations commentary of Scotland vs England and Ireland vs Wales.

England need to bounce back from defeat to France on the opening weekend when they face Scotland at Murrayfield at 4.30pm today.

Heavy rain is forecast for Edinburgh, where Eddie Jones will aim to reignite England’s title charge and regain the Calcutta Cup.

In today’s early game, Ireland face Wales in Dublin while France take on Italy to Paris on Sunday.

Follow all of the action live this weekend, including analysis from Will Macpherson at Murrayfield…

2020-02-08T09:44:11.710Z

Welcome back to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the 2020 Six Nations!

2020-02-07T15:20:59.000Z

Key battle: Hamish Watson vs Sam UnderhillPAThis pair will define the battle of the breakdown and tackle area, which Scotland won so convincingly at Murrayfield two years ago. Both back-rows are dynamic, quick and young. Of the six players, only Watson (28), is older than 24. Underhill flickered in Paris but could not make much headway, while Watson was in fine form against Ireland and showed how badly he was missed for almost all of the World Cup.

2020-02-07T14:58:59.000Z

Key battle: Ali Price v Willi HeinzGettyThese teams have very different looks at scrum-half. Heinz, 33, is in for Ben Youngs, 30. Both are wise and experienced, in different ways, and are selected to give England direction. In the post-Greig Laidlaw era, Scotland start with Ali Price (26) before bringing on George Horne (24). Both are lively and prefer passing to kicking. Can England keep up? Or, if the rain comes down as forecast, can Price and Horne provide the required direction and control?

2020-02-07T14:40:55.310Z

Key battle: Rory Sutherland v Kyle SincklerSutherland was a surprise pick against Ireland in Dublin last weekend, but was immense in both the tight and loose in his first Test since 2016 following a horrific injury (double groin reconstruction). His opponent last week was a Lion, Tadhg Furlong, and it is the same this time out, with Kyle Sinckler at tight-head for England. With Mako Vunipola replacing Joe Marler, Sinckler will have to be at his best at the scrum. A titanic clash awaits.

2020-02-07T12:30:12.083Z

Scottish Rugby monitor weather as Storm Ciara moves inRugby chiefs are braced for the arrival of Storm Ciara ahead of Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash between Scotland and England at Murrayfield.A yellow weather warning is in place for Edinburgh, where conditions are due to deteriorate throughout the weekend. Storm Ciara, which is blowing in from the north Atlantic, could bring gusts as strong as 80mph, as well as heavy rain. In 2012, France’s meeting against Ireland in Paris was postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Stade de France and moved to a fallow weekend three weeks later. Scottish Rugby do not think such a move will be required this weekend, but will continue to monitor the situation and work with local authorities, with disruption to travel a real possibility. A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: “Scottish Rugby are looking forward to welcoming fans to the matches being held this weekend. As part of our usual preparations we are closely monitoring weather forecasts in light of potential adverse conditions.“The safety of all our spectators, players and staff is always the priority and we will take every necessary step to ensure our events remain as safe as possible. We are also in regular dialogue with the relevant partner agencies to ensure a co-ordinated response to any safety issues.”Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said the weather would affect how his team played. “I’ve been looking at the forecast every day and it has started to close in,” he said. “It’s looking like it will be wet and windy around kick-off. Of course it will be a factor in how we play.”England captain Owen Farrell is confident that his side can still win the Championship, despite their 24-17 defeat to France in Paris on Sunday. “We’ll believe that until it’s not possible,” he said. “The only focus for us is to be better than we were last week. Training has stepped up this week. We have been at it. We have stepped up from last week.”Farrell also expects a reaction from his side to that setback.“Although you don’t want it to go this way, sometimes when you lose a game it allows you to look at your stuff that bit more, allows you to see what more you can do, probably more so than you would if you had won,” he said. “So, we have had a good look at ourselves, we have seen what we can do.“This environment, this team, is pushing constantly. That is what has happened this week. [A loss] allows you to be a bit more open, I would say. We have done that.“We have been open. We have said where we want to improve and I would expect us to not just talk about it but do it. We have stepped up a notch in training and that is exciting when you are preparing for a big Test match.”

2020-02-07T12:01:58.890Z

Injured Vakatawa misses Italy clashFrance were dealt a blow this morning after it was confirmed centre Virimi Vakatawa will miss Sunday’s match against Italy due to a tricep injury.The 27-year-old has been one of the form players in Europe this season, starring in the Champions Cup for Racing 92, and started last weekend as the French beat England 24-17 at the Stade de France.Arthur Vincent, 20, who came on from the bench to make his debut against Eddie Jones’s team, is set to replace Vakatawa.

2020-02-07T11:19:41.000Z

2010 Scotland 15 England 15By no means a classic, but another example of Scotland defying a poor season to frustrate England.Scotland had lost to France, Wales and Italy when England — who had lost at home to Ireland the week before — arrived at Murrayfield.What followed was an error-strewn, tryless draw. Scotland had the best of territory and possession but could not get across, while England missed late opportunities to pull off a win. This proved a surprising springboard for Scotland to win the final game of the campaign in Dublin as France won the Grand Slam.

2020-02-07T10:59:41.000Z

2000 Scotland 19 England 13A very different kind of decider. Champions of 1999, Scotland lost to Italy on the opening day of the first-ever Six Nations Championship, then preceded to lose their next three matches, too.Rampant England, by contrast, arrived at Murrayfield for the tournament’s final game seeking a Grand Slam and averaging more than 40 points per match.As the heavens opened, Duncan Hodge scored all 19 points to help Scotland escape the wooden spoon. England still won the title, but the parade had well and truly been rained on.

2020-02-07T10:45:41.000Z

Ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash between Scotland and England in Edinbugh, Standard Sport takes a look at three notable clashes between the two British nations at Murrayfield…1990 Scotland 13 England 7GettyA rare gem: the Grand Slam decider.Both teams, studded with famous names, were unbeaten arriving at Murrayfield, but England were favourites.The game was played with a stormy political backdrop, because Margaret Thatcher had introduced the deeply unpopular Poll Tax in Scotland a year earlier.Galvanised, the revered coaching double act of Jim Telfer and Ian McGeechan gave the Scots a rousing gee-up.Led by captain David Sole, they took a slow walk out to the pitch, leaving England waiting, with the crowd going wild.Tony Stanger scored the decisive try of a tetchy game early in the second half, latching onto Gavin Hastings’ kick ahead.The win secured Scotland’s third and most recent Grand Slam.

2020-02-07T10:25:39.000Z

Scotland team to play England: GettyS Hogg (Exeter, capt); S Maitland (Saracens), H Jones (Glasgow), S Johnson (Glasgow), B Kinghorn (Edinburgh), A Hastings (Glasgow), A Price (Glasgow); R Sutherland (Edinburgh), F Brown (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), S Cummings (Glasgow), J Gray (Glasgow), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), H Watson (Edinburgh), M Bradbury (Edinburgh.Replacements: S McInally (Edinburgh), A Dell (London Irish), S Berghan (Edinburgh), B Toolis (Edinburgh), N Haining (Edinburgh), G Horne (Glasgow), R Hutchinson (Northampton), C Harris (Gloucester).

2020-02-07T10:18:02.900Z

England team to play Scotland:GettyG Furbank (Northampton Saints); J May (Leicester Tigers), J Joseph (Bath Rugby), O Farrell (Saracens, capt), E Daly (Saracens); G Ford (Leicester Tigers), W Heinz (Gloucester Rugby); M Vunipola (Saracens), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Harlequins), M Itoje (Saracens), G Kruis (Saracens), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), S Underhill (Bath Rugby), T Curry (Sale Sharks).Replacements: T Dunn (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), B Earl (Saracens), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers), O Devoto (Exeter Chiefs).

2020-02-07T10:15:22.566Z

Here’s a reminder of how things stand ahead of weekend two: Wales 42-0 Italy – Principality Stadium, Saturday 1 FebruaryIreland 19-12 Scotland – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 1 FebruaryFrance 24-17 England – Stade de France, Sunday 2 February

2020-02-07T10:14:27.366Z

2020-02-03T12:25:32.403Z

Italy talking points”Paris suddenly does not look a great place to visit when you have recorded 23 defeats and counting. Franco Smith is only one game into his interim coaching tenure and already he is having to bat off questions about Italy’s future in this tournament. He pointed to victory over Wales at U20 level, but they might need to start recording victories rather more promptly than that.”

2020-02-03T12:23:26.213Z

Wales talking pointsWill Macpherson: “The Wayne Pivac era received a delightfully soft landing against Italy on Saturday, as Wales ran in five tries and were rarely challenged. The story will be very different in Dublin on Saturday.””After the super showing of Saracen Nick Tompkins off the bench, Pivac has some tricky decisions to make about the three-quarter line that brought all five tries on Saturday. Tompkins’ all-round game should see him start alongside Hadleigh Parkes in the centre. Does George North then return to the wing, or the bench?”

2020-02-03T12:22:50.230Z

Scotland talking pointsWill Mapherson: “Saturday at Murrayfield, if the two teams’ opening games are anything to go by, could be a frustrating old affair. Scotland in Dublin and England in Paris both found their way into the opposition’s 22 on plenty of occasions, but could not force their way over the line. Instead, they were turned over or – as Stuart Hogg infamously highlighted – simply knocked on. “With a bonus-point defeat, Scotland probably exceeded extremely low expectations but, with a tough fixture list ahead, cannot afford to be as wasteful again. They have the adventure, but not the execution. Oh, and speaking of adventure: when will Finn Russell be back?”

2020-02-03T12:21:24.996Z

Ireland talking pointsWill Macpherson: “At the start of a new era, Andy Farrell and Ireland can afford days like Saturday, when they were short of a gallop but picked up four points against Scotland. It was grit and experience rather than a fine performance that got them home.”The worry, though, us that the ring-rusty victory came at a cost: Garry Ringrose will miss two matches with a hand injury, Tadhg Furlong has a calf issue, and Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne are going through the return to play protocols after head knocks. With questions still swirling around Conor Murray’s place, there could be plenty of changes.”

2020-02-03T12:20:06.470Z

France talking pointsWill Macpherson: “Before kick-off at Stade de France, there was optimism in the air. And, as it turned out, with good reason. A thumping win over England provides France with a terrific platform, and they could not dream of a kinder fixture to follow: Italy, also in Paris. Confidence can be built for a proper test, away in Cardiff, after that. “France will know, too, that they should never have allowed England to get as close as they did. The bench let things slip a little, so there is plenty to work on.”

2020-02-03T12:19:36.436Z

England talking pointsWill Macpherson: “Eddie Jones was desperate to give France plenty of credit for their performance in Paris. But, as so often with the Australian, this was surely a deflection tactic. Sure, France played well. But England’s defeat was most worrying because so many of their issues seemed self-inflicted and predictable.””Without Billy Vunipola, there was no balance to the outgunned back-row. When Manu Tuilagi went off, they lacked big ball carriers, and they were unable to force tries from close range. If Tuilagi is out of Saturday’s trip to Scotland, England will surely need to change tack and come up with a Plan B.”

2020-02-02T17:44:15.710Z

Here’s how the Six Nations table looks after weekend one…:

Six Nations results and fixtures

Round one

Wales 42-0 Italy – Principality Stadium, Saturday 1 February

Ireland 19-12 Scotland – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 1 February

France 24-17 England – Stade de France, Sunday 2 February

Round two

Ireland vs Wales – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 8 February

Scotland vs England – BT Murrayfield, Saturday 8 February

France vs Italy – Stade de France, Sunday 9 February

Round three

Italy v Scotland – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 22 February

Wales vs France – Principality Stadium, Saturday 22 February

England vs Ireland – Twickenham, Sunday 23 February

Round four

Ireland vs Italy – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 7 March

England vs Wales – Twickenham, Saturday 7 March

Scotland vs France – BT Murrayfield, Sunday 8 March

Round five

Wales vs Scotland – Principality Stadium, Saturday 14 March

Italy vs England – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 14 March

France vs Ireland – Stade de France, Saturday 14 March