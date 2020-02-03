six-nations-2020-live-rugby-results:-france-vs-england-latest-score

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the 2020 Six Nations LIVE.

England will hope their superior experience tells against a France squad – now led by Fabien Galthie – brimming with youth but lacking key Test experience.

Sunday fixture: France vs England (3pm)

Saturday results: Wales 42-0 Italy, Ireland 19-12 Scotland

Follow England’s Six Nations opener with Standard Sport….

Live Updates

Read more…

2020-02-02T13:15:07.513Z

Head to Head record and history (h2h)These old enemies have met 105 times in total, with England winning 58 matches to France’s 40, with seven draws.GettyA first-half hat-trick of tries from Jonny May helped the hosts to a dominant 44-8 triumph at Twickenham in this fixture last year.

2020-02-02T13:12:34.570Z

A reminder of that England team, and their opponents today. England XV: Furbank; May, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), Daly; Ford, B Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Ewels; Lawes, Underhill, Curry​Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Kruis, Ludlam, Heinz, Devoto, JosephFrance XV: Bouthier; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Rattez; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas; Le Roux, Willemse; Cros, Ollivon (c), AlldrittReplacements: Mauvaka, Poirot, Bamba, Palu, Woki, Serin, Jalibert, Vincent

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-02T13:11:49.690Z

Welcome back to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England’s Six Nations opener against France at the Stade de France.’Le Crunch’ will get under way at 3pm as we get a first glimpse of this fresh England side for the first time since the World Cup Final agony.Eight uncapped names in Eddie Jones’s team.

2020-02-01T20:07:39.440Z

Hogg on horror dropGetty Images”(It was) just a schoolboy error,” he said. “I’m gutted with how that happened. I can’t change what’s happened now. I just need to get on with it”I apologised to the boys. What will be will be and we have to move on.”I’m bitterly disappointed to drop ball over the line. We got ourselves into a good position after the forwards good work.”I’m so disappointed I couldn’t finish it off.”

2020-02-01T19:44:54.610Z

Hogg: Ireland stood fIrm

PA”We talk a lot about our conversion rate in attack and making sure when we get into the 22 we’re coming away with points,” Scotland captain Stuart Hogg told ITV.”Unfortunately we came up short there.”We got into some good situations and should have finished them off.”But we’ve got to give credit to Ireland’s defence. They made it a nightmare for us at the breakdown and stood firm in those last few phases of the game.”

2020-02-01T19:30:36.943Z

Smith defends ItalyGetty Images”I feel there is change in Italy coming, the way we want to play the way we see the future,” said interim coach Franco Smith after Italy’s latest Six Nations thrashing.”It wasn’t a lack of commitment, a lack of ability. It was errors that forced us into defending too much and then chasing a lead of 14 and later on 21 points.”I can understand there’s questions around it (Italy’s place in the Six Nations), it makes sense.”But I still believe that what I know from Italian rugby and what I think is coming – the Under-20s beat Wales on Friday night – that there is a good group of people coming through. I believe Italian rugby will make the step up.”

2020-02-01T19:21:23.056Z

Pivac on Wales shutoutReuters”It was a pretty good performance,” he said. “We got the five points we were after but it wasn’t easy, we had to work hard for it.”I’m very pleased to have held them scoreless. That doesn’t happen often at this level of the game and I’m pretty pleased for Byron Hayward (defence coach) coming in.”

2020-02-01T19:07:24.500Z

Pivac on Wales’ hat-trick hero AdamsPA”He was a top try scorer on the biggest stage so he’s got to be right up there, that has to speak for itself really,” Pivac said of Adams’ standing in world rugby.”With Stephen (Jones) running the attack and the way we want to play the game, I think wingers will get more opportunities.”I don’t think he’ll be too fazed by the way we want to play the game. I think he’ll enjoy it.”I liked his last try. He could have easily just parked up out on his wing but, after more than 80 minutes, he’s in close to the ruck looking for the ball and using his strengths to get over the try line.”

2020-02-01T18:59:16.270Z

How big of an opportunity missed will that feel like for this Scotland team?They had plenty of possession and chances, but just couldn’t find a way to unlock the most resolute of Irish defences,They host England in the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield next weekend, while Ireland entertain Wales.

FULL TIME

2020-02-01T18:38:18.263Z

Full-timeIreland 19-12 ScotlandIt’s all over!

2020-02-01T18:37:24.743Z

80 mins: Scotland have one final chance as Stuart McInally takes a quick tap and go penalty.However, it’s more fine work from Ireland’s back row as Van der Flier – who has been excellent throughout – gets a turnover that should seal an opening Six Nations win for Ireland.

2020-02-01T18:35:02.103Z

78 mins: No it won’t!It’s another absolutely heroic defensive effort from Ireland, whose 12th turnover is secured by Stander right on the lineFarrell’s delight is obvious. He is the former defence coach, after all…

2020-02-01T18:32:56.780Z

76 mins: Scotland are just a metre out now after Allan Dell’s plunging carry…Ireland are defending stoutly, but surely this pressure is going to tell!

2020-02-01T18:31:23.180Z

75 mins: Scotland are into the Irish 22 with five minutes left after a great burst from Watson.Can they make this count?!

PENALTY!

2020-02-01T18:29:03.840Z

72 mins: Ireland 19-12 Scotland (Johnny Sexton)19 points for Ireland and 19 points for Sexton.Scotland now need a converted try just to draw level.

2020-02-01T18:28:15.093Z

70 mins: Really silly stuff from Johnson, which did not go unnoticed.It’s going to give Sexton the chance to make this a seven-point lead for Ireland once more.

2020-02-01T18:26:57.660Z

69 mins: Sexton booms a high kick into the Scotland 22.Conway is nudged over by Johnson and Hastings is hit after calling for the mark.

PENALTY!

2020-02-01T18:21:48.720Z

66 mins: Ireland 16-12 Scotland (Adam Hastings)He decides to go for the three points and Hastings duly obliges from the tee.The gap is four points with less than 15 minutes to play at the Aviva.

2020-02-01T18:20:21.473Z

65 mins: Another penalty for not rolling away is signalled by Mathieu Raynal.Will Hogg take the points, or push for a try?

Can’t see the Six Nations 2020 LIVE rugby results blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

Six Nations fixtures

Round one

Wales 42-0 Italy – Principality Stadium, Saturday 1 February

Ireland 19-12 Scotland – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 1 February

France vs England – Stade de France, Sunday 2 February

Round two

Ireland vs Wales – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 8 February

Scotland vs England – BT Murrayfield, Saturday 8 February

France vs Italy – Stade de France, Sunday 9 February

Round three

Italy v Scotland – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 22 February

Wales vs France – Principality Stadium, Saturday 22 February

England vs Ireland – Twickenham, Sunday 23 February

Round four

Ireland vs Italy – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 7 March

England vs Wales – Twickenham, Saturday 7 March

Scotland vs France – BT Murrayfield, Sunday 8 March

Round five

Wales vs Scotland – Principality Stadium, Saturday 14 March

Italy vs England – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 14 March

France vs Ireland – Stade de France, Saturday 14 March