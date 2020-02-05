six-nations-2020:-ireland-vs-wales-preview,-prediction,-team-news,-odds,-live-stream,-tv,-h2h

Ireland and Wales collide as another huge weekend of Six Nations action continues this weekend.

It was hardly a vintage performance from Andy Farrell’s side on the opening weekend but a resilient performance saw them hold off Scotland and get the win.

Last year’s Grand Slam winners meanwhile laid down a marker themselves as Wales overpowered Italy with a crushing 42-0 win in Cardiff.

Date: Saturday 8 February

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off time: 2:15pm GMT

Team news and line ups

Farrell makes two enforced changes to the Irish side with centre Robbie Henshaw and flanker Peter O’Mahony in for Garry Ringrose and Calean Doris, who drop out after picking up knocks against Scotland.

Max Deegan is in line for his international debut having been named among the replacements.

Ireland: Larmour; Conway, Henshaw, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Herring, Furlong; Henderson, Ryan; O’Mahony, van der Flier, Stander.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Porter, Toner, Deegan, Cooney, Byrne, Earls.

Wales meanwhile will be without Liam Williams on Saturday and for the clash against France – although the Scarlets full-back could return against England.

Nick Tompkins could be in line for his first Test start after impressing as a second half replacement against the Azzurri.

His inclusion would likely see George North switch back to his wing role.

Prediction: Wales win

Ireland will need to be a lot better against the Welsh with their defensive line holding off a Scottish fightback at the Aviva.

Wales’ enormous win over Italy should see them enter as slight favourites.

Betting odds

Ireland to win: 4/6

Wales to win: 13/8

Draw: 25/1

TV channel, live stream and online coverage

ITV and the BBC are sharing broadcasting rights for the Six Nations once again this year, with ITV hosting Scotland vs England on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Head to Head record and history (h2h)

Wales have won 69 of the 129 meetings between these two sides with Ireland claiming 53. There have been seven matches drawn.

