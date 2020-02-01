six-nations-2020:-how-winds-of-change-should-lead-to-best-of-tournaments

It diminishes a Championship as ­special as the Six Nations to view it purely through the prism of four-year World Cup cycles. Six wonderful cities, vocal and friendly travelling support and famous rivalries. It has the lot.

But there can be no doubt that in this, the first year of four, there is added intrigue. World Cups cause change.

As South Africa showed in winning the thing off a two-year surge under Rassie Erasmus, rugby is not a sport that requires four years of relentless focus towards one goal. Rugby changes year on year and injuries can change the picture at any time. Besides, for teams from the northern hemisphere, there is enough at stake every February and March.

But when World Cups end, unions and coaches look to plot a new course: all six teams are handing out debuts this weekend, not just to individual players but to new methods and styles of play. Four have new coaches and the two that do not have reshaped their backroom teams.

England still have Eddie Jones, but added the mastermind of their World Cup downfall, Matt Proudfoot, from the Springboks and Simon Amor from Sevens, while Steve Tandy is said to be making an instant impact with ­Scotland’s defence.

But it is a battle of two new coaches that kick us off in Cardiff on Saturday. Wayne Pivac’s arrival has been widely tipped to signal a more expansive style from Wales, but he has picked a centre pairing in Hadleigh Parkes and George North to go directly at Franco Smith’s Italy in what should be a lovely way to start.

Italy, once more, appear in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon. They appear a team in flux, whether that be Smith only being appointed on an interim basis or Sergio Parisse’s reappearance for a final cap against England in March.

That is a consequence of the unsatisfactory end to their World Cup, when typhoon Hagibis saw their game against the All Blacks cancelled.

Italy will already have an eye on their date with Scotland on the tournament’s middle weekend.

Scotland have gone into the last few campaigns full of unfulfilled optimism. Not this time. Since their disappointing World Cup, they have lost experience through retirement and then banishment and Adam Hastings has big shoes to fill at fly-half. They kick off in Dublin tomorrow. Under Andy Farrell, Ireland will be tweaked, not overhauled. Expect them to bounce back strongly from another poor World Cup.

It is France causing the most excitement. Sure, this is not the first time those words have been typed in recent seasons, but this really is a new start for them. With Fabien Galthie in charge, their original 42-man squad for the tournament featured 19 uncapped ­players and Gael Fickou, with 51, has 14 caps more than anyone else in the squad.

Fickou is just 25, and only lock ­Bernard Le Roux is in his thirties. France have enjoyed great recent success at age-group level. Can that translate in Tests?

Fickou’s presence at inside centre against England is a reminder that, for all the changes, the back division has a familiar feel about it.

Despite its average age of 24, five of the seven selected were at the World Cup and Teddy Thomas has been recalled on the wing. The newbie is at full-back, Anthony Bouthier, a delightful runner who was still an amateur four years ago, and playing in the second tier last season.

Six Nations: England in profile



The question is whether that backline can get enough ball: their pack on Sunday, with 85 caps, is the most inexperienced in the Championship in 10 years. Jones has promised them “brutality”.

Perhaps the most significant change of all for France is in Galthie’s backroom team, with Shaun Edwards arriving to sharpen up their defence. If he succeeds, France will be a force to be ­reckoned with, if not this year, then soon enough.

So England, of all teams, do not really know what they are up against. They should be favourites for the tournament, with the core of their World Cup team retained. Will they suffer a hangover? Do not bet on it. The Saracens scandal may just sharpen minds and the likes of Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje will have plenty to get off their chests.

All of this combined feels like this will be the most open tournament in years.