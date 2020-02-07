six-nations-2020:-france-vs-italy-preview,-prediction,-team-news,-odds,-live-stream,-tv,-h2h

France welcome Italy to Paris as they look to make it two wins from two at the Six Nations.

The Azzurri came close to shocking the French in Rome last year but are coming off the back of a heavy opening weekend defeat to Wales.

Les Blues were rampant against England meanwhile before having to survive a late fightback.

Date: Sunday 9 February

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT

Venue: Stade de France

Teams

France: Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas, Arthur Vincent, Gaël Fickou, Vincent Rattez, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse, François Cros, Charles Ollivon (c), Grégory Alldritt

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jefferson Poirot, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Boris Palu, Cameron Woki, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert

Italy: Jayden Hayward, Mattia Bellini, Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna, Matteo Minozzi, Tommaso Allan, Callum Braley, Andrea Lovotti, Luca Bigi (c), Giosuè Zilocchi, Alessandro Zanni, Niccolò Cannone, Sebastian Negri, Jake Polledri, Abraham Steyn

Replacements: Federico Zani, Danilo Fischetti, Marco Riccioni, Dean Budd, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Licata, Guglielmo Palazzani, Giulio Bisegni

Prediction

France win. This could be another long afternoon for Franco Smith and his side.

TV channel, live stream and online coverage

ITV and the BBC are sharing broadcasting rights for the Six Nations once again this year, with BBC hosting Scotland vs England on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer.

You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog.

Head to Head record and history (h2h)

France have won 39 of the 42 meetings of these sides – the last of Italy’s three wins came back in 2013.