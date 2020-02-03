six-nations-2020:-france-vs-england-preview,-prediction,-team-news,-odds,-live-stream,-tv,-h2h

England begin the 2020 Six Nations campaign with a trip to face France this afternoon – their first fixture since the World Cup Final defeat to South Africa.

Eddie Jones’ side will hope their superior experience tells against a Les Bleus squad – now led by Fabien Galthie – brimming with youth but lacking key Test experience.

Date: Sunday, February 2nd, 2020

Venue: Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT

Team news and line-ups

Sidelined: France hooker Camille Chat (AFP via Getty Images)

France named 19 uncapped players in their initial 42-man squad and two of those start against England, with Anthony Bouthier at full-back and Montpellier team-mate Mohamed Haouas featuring at tighthead prop.

Experienced hooker Camille Chat misses out with a calf injury, meaning that Julien Marchand – who only has two senior international caps to his name – gets the nod at hooker,.

Romain Ntamack is preferred to fellow youngster Matthieu Jalibert at fly-half.

Toulon flanker Charles Ollivon has succeeded Guilhem Guirado as France captain.

France XV: Bouthier; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Penaud; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas; Le Roux, Willemse; Cros, Ollivon (c), Alldritt

Replacements: Mauvaka, Poirot, Bamba, Palu, Woki, Serin, Jalibert, Rattez

England debut: George Furbank (Getty Images)

England have handed a debut to Northampton’s George Furbank at full-back with Anthony Watson (calf) ruled out and Elliot Daly shifted to the wing.

In the pack, Tom Curry moves from blindside flanker to no8 in the absence of Billy Vunipola, who broke his arm again playing for Saracens against Racing 92.

Courtney Lawes goes to 6 and Jones has opted for Bath’s Charlie Ewels instead of George Kruis as a second-row partner for Maro Itoje.

Mako Vunipola is focusing on preparing for next week’s Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland after an eye injury, so Joe Marler starts at loosehead prop.

England XV: Furbank; May, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), Daly; Ford, B Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Ewels; Lawes, Underhill, Curry​

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Kruis, Ludlam, Heinz, Devoto, Joseph

Prediction: England win

France have largely swapped physicality for promising but untested young flair and could come unstuck against a bruising England unit that are known for their relentless intensity.

Betting odds

Match odds

France to win: 9/5

England to win: 5/8

Draw: 28/1

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

TV channel and live stream, and online coverage

ITV and the BBC are sharing broadcasting rights for the Six Nations once again this year, with BBC hosting France vs England on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Head to Head record and history (h2h)

These old enemies have met 105 times in total, with England winning 58 matches to France’s 40, with seven draws.

A first-half hat-trick of tries from Jonny May helped the hosts to a dominant 44-8 triumph at Twickenham in this fixture last year.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.