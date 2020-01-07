six-nations-2020-fixtures-list-and-tv-schedule

The Six Nations 2020 Championship is almost upon us and will once again see England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales go head to head over the course of five rugby-packed weekends.

Wales are the reigning champions. They won five out of five in 2019, meaning they also claimed the Grand Slam (for beating every team) and Triple Crown (for beating the other ‘Home Nations’, ie England, Scotland and Ireland).

All matches will be shown live on either the BBC or ITV. Every Wales game will also be shown on S4C. FR2 will be broadcasting every game in France, TV3 in Ireland and DMAX in Italy. In America, NBC will broadcast every game of the Championship.

When does Six Nations 2020 start?

The fixture schedule begins on Saturday, February 1, with Wales hosting Italy at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, followed by Ireland against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and then, on Sunday, February 2, France tackle England at the Stade de France in Paris.

Six Nations fixtures & TV schedule 2020

ROUND ONE

Wales v Italy…. Principality Stadium (Cardiff)…. Saturday, February 1…. 2.15pm GMT…. BBC and S4C

Ireland v Scotland… Aviva Stadium (Dublin)…. Saturday, February 1…. 4.45pm GMT…. ITV

France v England…. Stade de France (Paris)…. Sunday, February 2…. 3pm GMT…. BBC