Six Nations 2020: Eddie Jones makes five changes to England side for Scotland clash

News
Ben Youngs has been dropped from the England side in one of five changes made by Eddie Jones to the starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations match against Scotland.

Willi Heinz comes in for the Leicester scrum-half after the disastrous opening weekend defeat to France last Sunday. 

Joe Marler, omitted from the squad completely, is replaced in the starting XV by Mako Vunipola, with Ellis Gengeamong the replacements.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler are named in the front row with George Kruis and Maro Itoje selected in the second row.

England: George Furbank, Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Willi Heinz, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Lewis Ludla, Sam Underhill

Replacements: Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, Ollie Devoto

