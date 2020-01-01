six-members-of-a-family-died-in-lift-collapse-in-indore

They all fell on the concrete ground and were rushed to the hospital by villagers.

Indore:

Six members of a family died after a temporary lift at an under-construction building collapsed in Indore at their farmhouse located in Patalpani area on Tuesday. Another is critically injured and is battling for her life in ICU.

The deceased have been identified as businessman Puneet Aggarwal and his family members.

According to the police, the incident took place when all were on a temporary lift that suddenly collapsed when they reached the top of the under-construction tower.

“They all fell on the concrete ground and were rushed to the hospital by villagers. Six have died while one is critically injured,” said the police official.

“Injured Nidhi Agarwal (40) has several spinal injuries and is admitted in the hospital,” said the doctor.

Further, details are awaited.