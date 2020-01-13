six-biggest-oscars-snubs-and-surprises

A few Hollywood stars probably wish they had slept in today.

The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced this morning, and while the expected juggernauts — The Irishman, 1917, Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood — secured nods, there were plenty of major slights.

Here’s a look at the actors and films who missed out on Academy Awards love.

JENNIFER LOPEZ

Without a doubt, the announcement’s biggest snub was Jennifer Lopez, who played a veteran stripper in the dramedy Hustlers. Losing the Golden Globe Award a week ago to Laura Dern (Marriage Story) might have tempered J.Lo’s expectations, but she no doubt assumed she’d at least be nominated here — for her most successful acting role in decades. Oscar categories are voted on by their own field — actors decide acting, directors decide directors, etc. — and Lopez already secured a Screen Actors Guild Award nod. So, this one will sting.

media_camera Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers.

PARASITE ACTORS

With director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite acquiring momentum the past few weeks, many expected the South Korean film to land at least one acting nomination. Song Kang Ho, who plays a sneaky father in the thriller, was the most likely to squeeze in here, but neither he nor any of his castmates were named this morning. Parasite did receive several high-profile nominations, however, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Editing.

media_camera Woo-sik Choi, Kang-ho Song, Hye-jin Jang and So-dam Park in Parasite. Picture: Neon via AP

FROZEN 2

For Disney, Monday morning must feel like going into the unknown. While many were perplexed when the lesser-known Missing Link won the Golden Globe Award for best animated film last week over Frozen 2, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Toy Story 4, even more befuddling was Frozen 2 being left off the same Oscars category altogether.

media_camera Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, from left, Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff and Sven in Frozen 2. Picture: Disney via AP

ADAM SANDLER AND EDDIE MURPHY

Two funnymen gave career-redefining performances last year. Eddie Murphy as actor Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name and Adam Sandler as a New York diamond dealer in Uncut Gems. Despite their celebrity and the critical praise they received, neither made the cut — with Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) securing the two wildcard spots.

AWKWAFINA

This one is a real shame. The indie comedy The Farewell was one of the best films of the year — in many critics’ estimations — but went home totally empty-handed on Oscar nominations day, including for the magnificent work from its now A-list star, Awkwafina. We knew it could’ve gone either way, but her win for Best Actress – Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes gave us hope. In fact, the only actor of colour to snag a nomination this year was Cynthia Erivo for Harriet.

media_camera Awkwafina in The Farewell. Picture: Casi Moss/A24 via AP

GRETA GERWIG

People are gonna be really mad about this one. Greta Gerwig’s Little Women has been widely praised and crossed the $US100 million worldwide box office line this weekend. Still, while her film managed a Best Picture nod, she was left off the best director list. That same slight at the Globes led to a tidal wave of outrage. After reading the list of nominees, presenter Issa Rae said, “Congratulations to those men”.

media_camera Greta Gerwig attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

OSCAR NOMINATIONS:

Best motion picture of the year

“Ford v Ferrari” Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

“The Irishman” Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

“Jojo Rabbit” Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers

“Joker” Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

“Little Women” Amy Pascal, Producer

“Marriage Story” Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers

“1917” Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers

“Once upon a Time … in Hollywood” David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

“Parasite” Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas in “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver in “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”

Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino in “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci in “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt in “Once upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan in “Little Women”

Charlize Theron in “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger in “Judy”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates in “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern in “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson in “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh in “Little Women”

Margot Robbie in “Bombshell”

Best animated feature film of the year

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

“I Lost My Body” Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

“Klaus” Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

“Missing Link” Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Original screenplay

“Knives Out” Written by Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story” Written by Noah Baumbach

“1917” Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once upon a Time … in Hollywood” Written by Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite” Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho

Achievement in cinematography

“The Irishman” Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker” Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse” Jarin Blaschke

“1917” Roger Deakins

“Once upon a Time … in Hollywood” Robert Richardson

Achievement in costume design

“The Irishman” Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit” Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker” Mark Bridges

“Little Women” Jacqueline Durran

“Once upon a Time … in Hollywood” Arianne Phillips

Achievement in directing

“The Irishman” Martin Scorsese

“Joker” Todd Phillips

“1917” Sam Mendes

“Once upon a Time … in Hollywood” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite” Bong Joon Ho

Best documentary feature

“American Factory” Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

“The Cave” Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

“The Edge of Democracy” Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

“For Sama” Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

“Honeyland” Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best documentary short subject

“In the Absence” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

“Life Overtakes Me” John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

“St. Louis Superman” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

“Walk Run Cha-Cha” Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Six biggest Oscars snubs and surprises