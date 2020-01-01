sisters-‘race’-to-give-birth-at-same-hospital-10-minutes-apart

Two sisters ‘raced’ each other as they gave birth – which they did only 10 minutes apart.

Julia Marberry went to MercyOne hospital in Des Moines, Iowa as she went into labor on Sunday. Her sister, Laurielle Jones, who was also pregnant and came along to support her sister.

Marberry is six years younger than Jones and they had different due dates, they sisters said, but they would both end up having their babies almost simultaneously.

‘My sister’s like, “Just breathe. Just breathe,” and she left. Then she called my mom crying,’ Marberry told WPBF.

‘I’m like, “Oh, what happened to just breathe, just breathe, it doesn’t sound like you’re breathing.” So then she came here and I’m like “Oh, it’s a race now.”‘

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Marberry continued: ‘I’m in pain, dying, and I hear my mom (say), “Her water just broke. Your sister’s water just broke. It’s like, “Oh my God! I want to be excited, but the pain is too much for me to be excited. So, I’m still trying to think about pushing my baby out.’

Jones said: ‘(The baby) was coming, so I couldn’t stop it any longer. I actually beat (Marberry).’

Convict ‘crept into nursing home, stripped naked and sexually assaulted patient, 88’

In the end, Jones’ newborn daughter JaFaye came just minutes before Marberry’s son, who she named Khepri – but that is not where the uncanny coincidences end.

Both babies’ fathers and named Muhammad and JaFaye was born exactly one year after her big sister, named Laurielle like her mother, who celebrated her first birthday on Sunday.

Jones said: ‘They’ll be close. They all have the same birthday, so I can just say it wasn’t planned but she had plans of her own.’

‘Three’s the magic number,’ Marberry said.

The family now plans to throw one massive birthday party every year on December 29.