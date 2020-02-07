sister-act-the-musical:-how-to-get-tickets-for-the-2020-london-apollo-dates-with-whoopi-goldberg

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Whoopi Goldberg is back in the habit 28 years after first starring as an unlikely nun.

A “refreshed” version of the feel-good tale brings Sister Act The Musical to the London stage for a limited run over the summer, with comedy legend Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets for the musical.

How to get tickets for Sister Act The Musical

You can buy tickets here with GO London

When and where is Sister Act running?

Sister act opens at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on July 21 and runs until August 30. An extra week of performances was added at the start of the run to meet demand.

What is Sister Act about?

Now set in 2020, diva Deloris Van Cartier is made to hide out in a convent after she witnesses a mafia hit. Disguised as a nun, she uses her skills as a singer to leave her mark on the other sisters under the watchful eye of Mother Superior.

Who is in the cast of Sister Act The Musical?

Whoopi Goldberg returns to the part she played in the 1992 film, as a little more seasoned version of Deloris. Jennifer Saunders plays Mother Superior, and Clive Rowe has recently been announced as policeman Eddie Souther, in charge of Deloris’ safety.

Brenda Edwards, who plays Deloris in the tour, will star in Thursday matinee performances.

The musical features music and lyrics by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, and a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner.

New London musicals coming in 2020

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets