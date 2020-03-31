siriusxm-offers-free-access-to-streaming-service-through-may-15

Satellite radio giant SiriusXM said it’s made its 300+ channel streaming service available for free in North America starting today through May 15.

The announcement was made by SiriusXM host Howard Stern (Channel 100) broadcasting from home.

The freebie includes all ad-free music channels, live news, faith-based content, comedy, sports talk, politics, and on demand content. Starting April 1, a new #StayHome Radio channel brings “happy, feel-good music” from artists like Lizzo and Coldplay to P!nk and Bob Marley, SiriusXM said. It’s bringing back The Billy Joel Channel and Dave Matthews Band Radio Channel and The Top 1000 Channel (with a new genre countdown every two weeks).

Sirius said anyone who’s not already a SiriusXM subscriber can download the SiriusXM app or go to SiriusXM.com/streamfree, and start listening free of charge, with no credit card or commitment required.

“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone,” said Jim Meyer, SiriusXM CEO. “In the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels.”

The app also offers SiriusXM video, personalized stations powered by Pandora that listeners can curate themselves, and an on-demand library with more than 10,000 hours of archived shows, performances, interviews and audio documentaries.