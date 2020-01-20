sir-philip-green-sex-assault-charges-dropped-by-us-prosecutors

Sir Philip Green will not face charges for allegedly touching a Pilates instructor inappropriately.

US authorities have dropped an investigation against the billionaire owner of The Arcadia Group.

He was charged with four counts of misdemeanour assault in June last year.

Katie Surridge told police in Arizona Sir Philip spanked and grabbed her bottom during pilates classes in the Canyon Ranch luxury resort in Tucson, in 2016 and 2018.

The businessman always strongly denied the allegations and on Monday Arcadia said the charges had been dismissed.

In a statement, the company said: ‘At the request of the prosecution, the cases alleging assault against Sir Philip Green, due to be heard before The Consolidated Court of Arizona in and for The County of Pima on 20th February 2020, were dismissed by the Order of the Honourable Justice Vince Roberts on 17th January 2020.

‘These matters are now closed.’

Sir Philip, 67, could have faced up to 30 days’ imprisonment on each charge or a fine of up to $500 (£385) if the prosecution had gone ahead.