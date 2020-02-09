Sir Keir Starmer's mother-in-law dies after accident

The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour leadership candidate Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law has died after she was in an accident two weeks ago.

The MP, who is running to replace Jeremy Corbyn, had taken a break from campaigning this weekend due to her being ill.

The chairwoman of his campaign, Jenny Chapman, announced on Sunday that his mother-in-law died yesterday.

She tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with Keir Starmer and his family.

“Keir’s mother-in-law died yesterday following an accident two weeks ago.

“Thank you to everyone for being so kind and supportive and for respecting his family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

This page is being updated.