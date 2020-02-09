sir-keir-starmer&apos;s-mother-in-law-dies-after-accident

Sir Keir Starmer's mother-in-law dies after accident

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour leadership candidate Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law has died after she was in an accident two weeks ago. 

The MP, who is running to replace Jeremy Corbyn, had taken a break from campaigning this weekend due to her being ill. 

The chairwoman of his campaign, Jenny Chapman, announced on Sunday that his mother-in-law died yesterday. 

She tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with Keir Starmer and his family.

“Keir’s mother-in-law died yesterday following an accident two weeks ago.

“Thank you to everyone for being so kind and supportive and for respecting his family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

This page is being updated.

Related Posts

mother-and-son-in-court-over-50m-raid-on-tamara-ecclestone&apos;s-home

Mother and son in court over £50m raid on Tamara Ecclestone's home

John koli
those-soon-to-close-highway-40-ramps-are-remnants-of-a-never-built-north-south-highway

Those soon-to-close Highway 40 ramps are remnants of a never-built north-south highway

syed
trump-the-showman-honors-provocative-talk-show-host-limbaugh

Trump the showman honors provocative talk-show host Limbaugh

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *