Sir Keir Starmer thanks 'incredible' hospital staff following mother-in-law's death

Sir Keir Starmer has praised the hospital staff who cared for his mother-in-law in his first Twitter post since her death was announced.

The Labour leadership hopeful issued an emotional message saying: “No words can express the depth of our thanks to all the incredible staff at St Mary’s Hospital intensive care unit for the care and support they provided to our family these past two weeks.”

His intended deputy leader Angela Rayner replied: “Sending all our love and thoughts at this sad time Keir to you and the family xxx”

The frontrunner in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn suspended campaigning over the weekend as his wife’s mother Barabara’s health deteriorated.

This morning, the chairwoman of Sir Kier’s campaign, Jenny Chapman, tweeted that she passed away in hospital yesterday.

His party members shared their condolences on social media, with Mr Corbyn writing that his thought’s were with Sir Keir’s wife and their family.

Fellow leadership rival Rebecca Long-Bailey tweeted: “Sending all our solidarity and condolences to Keir and his family”.

Lisa Nandy added: “My thoughts and condolences go out to Keir, his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

While Emily Thornberry wrote: “My thoughts and condolences are with Keir, Victoria and their family at this very sad and difficult time.”​