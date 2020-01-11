sir-keir-starmer-says-he-will-not-“trash”-the-last-labour-government-nor-jeremy-corbyn,-as-he-launches-leadership-bid

Sir Keir Starmer says he will not “trash” the last Labour government nor Jeremy Corbyn, as he launched his own bid for leadership of the party.

The shadow Brexit secretary, 57, made the comments as launched his campaign to become the next Labour leader.

Speaking at his campaign launch at the Mechanics Institute in Manchester, the birthplace of the TUC, earlier today he said: “We are not going to trash the last Labour government… nor are we going to trash the last four years”.

He added that Labour should build on the “radicalism and hope” of the party’s 2017 manifesto, as he praised the current Labour leader’s anti-austerity platform.

“Jeremy Corbyn made our party the party of anti-austerity and he was right to do so.” he said.

Sir Keir said that the next Labour leader should “build on that” and not “trash it as we go forward”.