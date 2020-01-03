Sir Ian McKellen tops power list after raising £4 million for theatres

Sir Ian McKellen has been named the most influential person in British theatre – not for his acclaimed Shakespearean roles, but for a one-man tour on which he performed in small local venues then stood in the foyer with a collecting bucket.
The tour, which the renowned actor embarked on to mark his 80th birthday, raised more than £4 million.
Sir Ian refused to take payment for the shows, which featured him reminiscing about his career, and all takings were kept by the venues.
It has led The Stage newspaper to put Sir Ian at the top of its annual power list, the only actor ever to occupy that position.
The list is usually headed by impresarios such as Lord Lloyd Webber and Sir Cameron Mackintosh, or the chief executives of theatre groups.
Alistair Smith, editor of The Stage, said: “It is hard to imagine another performer who could have pulled off such a feat, nor one who would have even thought of trying to.
“The tour was more than a celebration of [Sir] Ian McKellen’s illustrious career, it was a love letter to theatre itself, and more specifically to local theatre. It was also an act of supreme generosity – the money he has raised will leave a very tangible legacy.
“While the argument that Sir Ian is the greatest actor of his generation is a moot point, it seems inarguable that his devotion to theatre – especially theatre outside London – is unparalleled.
“Certainly, he has done more for the theatre around the UK in 2019 than anyone else. We are very lucky to have him.”
Sir Ian began the tour in January at The Space arts centre on the Isle of Dogs in east London, near his home, and ending in Orkney in August.
He visited 87 venues from Aberystwyth and Ilfracombe to Blackpool and Ballymena, followed by an 80-date West End run, which raised funds for theatre charities.
The money raised has funded various projects, including improved seating at the Albert Halls in Bolton, close to where Sir Ian grew up.
It has also supported a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at London’s Bridge Theatre for children on the autistic spectrum.
Explaining his reason for doing the tour, the actor said: “Live theatre has always been thrilling to me, as an actor and in the audience.
“Growing up in Lancashire, I was grateful to those companies who toured beyond London and I’ve always enjoyed repaying that debt by touring up and down the country myself. It’s been a joyful year taking my show to 87 theatres up and down the country and meeting audiences of all ages, who relish live theatre as much as I do.”
Sonia Friedman, the producer behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Book of Mormon and The Ferryman, was second in the list. She has had a hugely successful year on Broadway that saw her pick up seven Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards. Lord Lloyd Webber was third and Sir Cameron Mackintosh fourth, followed by the National Theatre’s Rufus Norris and Lisa Burger.
Dame Maggie Smith was among the small group of actors on the list, in 50th place, thanks to her first stage performance in a year.
She starred at the Bridge Theatre as Brunhilde Pomsel, secretary to Joseph Goebbels, in A German Life.