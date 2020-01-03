Sir Ian McKellen tops power list after raising £4 million for theatres

Sir Ian McKellen has been named the most influential person in British theatre – not for his acclaimed Shakespearean roles, but for a one-man tour on which he performed in small local venues then stood in the foyer with a collecting bucket.

The tour, which the renowned actor embarked on to mark his 80th birthday, raised more than £4 million.

Sir Ian refused to take payment for the shows, which featured him reminiscing about his career, and all takings were kept by the venues.

It has led The Stage newspaper to put Sir Ian at the top of its annual power list, the only actor ever to occupy that position.

The list is usually headed by impresarios such as Lord Lloyd Webber and Sir Cameron Mackintosh, or the chief executives of theatre groups.

Alistair Smith, editor of The Stage, said: “It is hard to imagine another performer who could have pulled off such a feat, nor one who would have even thought of trying to.

“The tour was more than a celebration of [Sir] Ian McKellen’s illustrious career, it was a love letter to theatre itself, and more specifically to local theatre. It was also an act of supreme generosity – the money he has raised will leave a very tangible legacy.