sinn-fein’s-conor-maskey-to-replace-john-finucane-on-belfast-city-council

Conor Maskey is set to replace Sinn Fein’s John Finucane on Belfast City Council.

He said he was determined to make north Belfast a “more peaceful place”.

Former Lord Mayor John Finucane had to give up his role on the council after he was elected to Westminster last month.

Mr Finucane ousted DUP stalwart and deputy leader Nigel Dodds in the December poll, becoming the new MP for North Belfast.

Collin representative Daniel Baker replaced the solicitor as the new Lord Mayor.

And on Friday, Sinn Fein councillor Shauneen Baker announced of Conor Maskey’s selection for the vacant Castle Ward seat.

Mr Maskey works for the Belfast-based conflict resolution organisation Intercomm Ireland. He previously served on Belfast City Council for six years, representing the adjacent Oldpark area until he stepped aside in 2013 to spend more time his family.

“Privileged to be nominated to follow in the footsteps of Danny Lavery, Tierna Cunningham, Mary Ellen Campbell and John Finucane,” he tweeted.

“I promise dedication and hard work for the people of Castle ward. I’m determined to make north Belfast a more peaceful place.”

Councillor Shauneen Baker added: “Following the close of nominations, Conor Maskey’s name has been selected to go forward for ratification for co-option to replace newly elected MP John Finucane as councillor for the Castle area.

“I have no doubt that Conor will build on the work of John Finucane and the other Sinn Fein representatives to ensure the people of north Belfast continue to get first-class representation.”

