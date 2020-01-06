sinn-fein-and-sdlp-to-meet-police-chief-over-christmas-day-assault-rifle-tweet







The photograph posted on Twitter by Chief Constable Simon Byrne (centre) on Christmas Day

Representatives from Sinn Fein and the SDLP are expected to meet with the PSNI’s Chief Constable over his Christmas Day tweet in which he posed with heavily armed police officers in Crossmaglen.

Simon Byrne was widely criticised for posting the photo, which was taken outside the south Armagh police station. He said it demonstrated the “stark reality” of policing in certain parts of Northern Ireland.

The SDLP’s policing spokesperson Dolores Kelly and Crossmaglen Councillor Pete Byrne will meet with the Chief Constable on Tuesday at Ardmore Station in Newry.

Sinn Fein confirmed policing spokesman Gerry Kelly and MLA for Newry and Armagh Conor Murphy will also meet Simon Byrne, however a date has yet to be set.

Mr Byrne praised police after his Christmas Day visit to the republican heartland in his tweet.

“I take my hat off to colleagues policing such a unique part of [NI]. Their sense of duty and optimism is inspiring. Stay safe and thank you,” he tweet.

Following a barrage of criticism he acknowledged his tweet “has caused some emotion”. He said he looked forward to meeting politicians and community representatives “to discuss how we can move forward together, and I look forward to a time when we no longer have to police in such a high security environment”.

“This was a visit by me on Christmas Day to support local officers who do work in unique and often difficult circumstances,” he said.

“The officers are carrying weapons and, sadly, this is the stark reality of the policing environment they work in, tackling the severe terrorist threat.

“This is no reflection on the local community who work daily with their local police officers to create a safe community.

“There is no doubt that much progress has been made in the towns and villages of south Armagh and my Christmas Day visit to officers who are working really hard to contribute to this progress is an indication of my commitment to build safer communities and tackle the terrorist threat.”

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy called for “immediate answers” describing the post as “utterly unacceptable”.

“It has only served to further undermine the public confidence in the PSNI within South Armagh,” he said.

“The heavily armed officers posing with the chief constable is reflective of the militaristic style of policing that the community in south Armagh has had to endure in recent years. We need a new chapter for policing in south Armagh.”

PA