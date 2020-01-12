Single mum buys 140 baby grows from Mothercare for £36 and donates it to neonatal unit

Single mum Leanne Stephanie was so touched by staff at a neonatal unit that cared for her newborn, she decided to gift something to them.

The mum-of-two from East Sussex decided to buy gifts for other parents spending time at Pembury Hospital Special Care Baby Unit, where her son was born prematurely.

At the time, little Billy was born with severe jaundice which he needed treatment for – he had a full blood exchange plus further blood transfusions.

Billy, named after bilirubin – a yellow substance produced when red blood cells are broken down – which causes Jaundice, spent five days at the neonatal unit at Pembury Hospital in Tunbridge.

30-year-old Leanne was delighted when Billy made a full recovery. That was five years ago and now Billy, who also has autism, is otherwise a healthy little boy.

But Leanne, who stays at home to take care of the youngster – hasn’t forgotten the kindness of the neonatal staff.

So when Mothercare – which is going into administration – had their clearance sale, Leanne decided to get in on the action.

She purchased 28 baby outfits to donate to other babies born prematurely into the neonatal unit.

And it was a bargain too as Leane only forked out £36 for the lot, which included 140 baby grows.

Leanne told Metro.co.uk: ‘The staff at the unit were amazing. I couldn’t have wished for better staff nor better treatment for both my son and myself I owe them everything.’

She explained: ‘It’s 28 sets that have 140 baby grows if added up. Each set has five baby grows, a blanket, hat, and pair of mittens which can use used for babies weighing 2lb-5lb.

‘They would’ve cost £240 normally but after 50% off all clothing then a further 70% off, they cost me £36 for all of it.

‘Some of the packs just have the baby grows, some have the blankets, and some have baby vests.’

Leanne is yet to donate them but has spoken to the nurses and arranged a time to drop them off.

She shared the kind gesture on Facebook where hundreds of people commended Leanne for the sweet tribute.





Why does my baby have jaundice? According to the NHS, Jaundice is caused by the build-up of bilirubin in the blood. Bilirubin is a yellow substance produced when red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body, are broken down. Jaundice is common in newborn babies because babies have a high number of red blood cells in their blood, which are broken down and replaced frequently. Also, a newborn baby’s liver is not fully developed, so it’s less effective at removing the bilirubin from the blood. By the time a baby is about two weeks old, their liver is more effective at processing bilirubin, so jaundice often corrects itself by this age without causing any harm. In a small number of cases, jaundice can be the sign of an underlying health condition. This is often the case if jaundice develops shortly after birth (within the first 24 hours). Treatment for newborn jaundice is not usually needed because the symptoms normally pass within 10 to 14 days, although they can occasionally last longer. Treatment is usually only recommended if tests show very high levels of bilirubin in a baby’s blood.

One person wrote: ‘What a beautiful thing to do, my twins were so small when they were born and I was in too much of a state to think about where to get clothes.

‘Another kind person like yourself had started a premature baby wardrobe until I was well enough to leave the hospital to find baby clothes.’

Others shared the sentiment saying: ‘A lovely gesture. Clothes in neonatal units mean so much to the families who need them.’

One mum who could relate wrote: ‘What a beautiful thing to do! As a mum whose second son was premature, you never think it could happen to you and aren’t prepared for it.

‘The added stress of trying to find clothes is a nightmare. You’re really going to leave a mummy very grateful for this.’

How sweet of Leanne.

